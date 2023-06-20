Hunter Biden's plea deal amounts to nothing but 'an 'in-your-face' show of contempt...
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than...
Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden...
Is GROOT safe? Even tree mascots are racist now.
Army recruitment hurt by calling out woke, not being woke
Human Rights Campaign flames out with epically bad tweet about the real meaning...
The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from...
New York Times notes that Ron DeSantis has young kids and wants America...
George Takei urges every decent person who believes in science to follow Peter...
CNN anchor says Chinese officials had an 'almost scolding tone' with Antony Blinken
The US Military is monitoring mean tweets so tweeps better be nice to...
The White House posts a picture of 'the duo that gets the job...
White House monkeypox advisor wants approaches that 'support people's joy'
California Sen. Scott Wiener says platforming RFK Jr. is 'deeply irresponsible'

Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy Joe's DOJ and BOOM

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:13 AM on June 20, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Well well well, Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty on a couple of teeny tiny charges around his taxes and that whole lying to get a gun thing. Oh, and he's just getting probation. Can you imagine what would happen to you or us if we did the things Hunter has confessed to, let alone the things we've seen and heard about on that laptop?

And while there are plenty of people out there making the case about our two-tiered justice system, we think Ben Shapiro said it best:

What he said.

All day.

This feels like a way for them to pretend there isn't a two-tiered justice system because now they can say, 'SEE?! WE BUSTED HUNTER! SO THERE!' Forget that ultimately they gave him a slap on the wrist to distract from the far worse things we suspect he and his family may be guilty of.

Talk about the most annoying game of SQUIRREL ever.

Bingo!

This would be hilarious if it weren't so damn infuriating.

Recommended

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.

Actually a really good point.

So maybe there is a silver lining here? That Democrats really don't care if someone breaks the law to get a gun? 

Fine, we're not holding our breath.

***

Related:

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden tweets and ROFL

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO GUN HUNTER BIDEN TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.
Hunter Biden's plea deal amounts to nothing but 'an 'in-your-face' show of contempt for the rule of law'
Sarah D
Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden tweets and ROFL
Sam J.
Is GROOT safe? Even tree mascots are racist now.
ArtistAngie
Army recruitment hurt by calling out woke, not being woke
Gordon Kushner
The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from men
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought Sam J.