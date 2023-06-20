Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy Joe's DOJ and BOOM

Well well well, Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty on a couple of teeny tiny charges around his taxes and that whole lying to get a gun thing. Oh, and he's just getting probation. Can you imagine what would happen to you or us if we did the things Hunter has confessed to, let alone the things we've seen and heard about on that laptop?

And while there are plenty of people out there making the case about our two-tiered justice system, we think Ben Shapiro said it best:

Remember folks, you -- a law abiding citizen owning a gun -- are a danger to the republic. Hunter Biden, a crack addict who lied on gun forms, and whose then-girlfriend threw his gun in a dumpster across from a high school, barely did anything wrong. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 20, 2023

What he said.

All day.

I guess the charges of foreign bribery and ties to ole’ Joe will go away now. — JJensen (@Robynmonty) June 20, 2023

This feels like a way for them to pretend there isn't a two-tiered justice system because now they can say, 'SEE?! WE BUSTED HUNTER! SO THERE!' Forget that ultimately they gave him a slap on the wrist to distract from the far worse things we suspect he and his family may be guilty of.

Talk about the most annoying game of SQUIRREL ever.

This is just so they can say look we charged hunter too! I’m sure they all agreed to the charges and shook hands. — larrysue🇺🇸 (@larry_sue64) June 20, 2023

Bingo!

This would be hilarious if it weren't so damn infuriating.

We no longer need to hear anything from gun control groups. That discussion is over. — Robert (@tally_dad) June 20, 2023

Actually a really good point.

So maybe there is a silver lining here? That Democrats really don't care if someone breaks the law to get a gun?

Fine, we're not holding our breath.

***

***

