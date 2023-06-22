Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video...
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're...
Our side is winning the fight against 'wokeness' and YOU can help keep...
Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can...
DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and...
Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum
Democrats Throw Temper Tantrum After House Republicans Censure Adam Schiff
Reuters: Ron DeSantis received a golf simulator in a donation
Elie Mystal wants someone rich to send Justice Samuel Alito to see the...
Court denies motion to dismiss defamation suit against Taylor Lorenz

Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and ouch (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:38 AM on June 22, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Adam Schiff-For-Brains was censured because he's a liar and abused his power to play revenge politics after Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016. 

We never get tired of saying that ... AFTER HILLARY LOST.

Oh sure, he and other Democrats are trying to pretend he was censured for going after Trump but the reality of his censure is far worse. Considering Jerry Nadler was caught bragging very loudly on a metro train about how they were going to impeach him mere weeks after Trump took his oath, we all know this was their plan from the very beginning.

Hell, they basically used the Russian collusion the Clinton Campaign literally paid for to do it.

But you know, TRUUUUUMP.

Monica Crowley summed all of this insanity up with two simple sentences and a video of the lawn flamingos celebrating with Schiff after he was officially censured:

Communist psychos on the House floor.

Man, that would be a great Twitchy headline.

Recommended

Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Doug P.

That reads.

That also reads.

ONE OF US! ONE OF US!

And THERE it is.

***

Related:

Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're dead (screenshots)

Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and we can't stop laughing

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF COMMUNISM DEMOCRATS MONICA CROWLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Doug P.
Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video 'explaining' his censure
Sam J.
Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're dead (screenshots)
Sam J.
Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Twitchy Staff
DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
justmindy
Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can trust
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled) Doug P.