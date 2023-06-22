Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and ouch (watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Adam Schiff-For-Brains was censured because he's a liar and abused his power to play revenge politics after Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016.

We never get tired of saying that ... AFTER HILLARY LOST.

Oh sure, he and other Democrats are trying to pretend he was censured for going after Trump but the reality of his censure is far worse. Considering Jerry Nadler was caught bragging very loudly on a metro train about how they were going to impeach him mere weeks after Trump took his oath, we all know this was their plan from the very beginning.

Hell, they basically used the Russian collusion the Clinton Campaign literally paid for to do it.

But you know, TRUUUUUMP.

Monica Crowley summed all of this insanity up with two simple sentences and a video of the lawn flamingos celebrating with Schiff after he was officially censured:

Communist psychos on the House floor.



These are the lunatics destroying our country.pic.twitter.com/3alA2k9SMz — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 21, 2023

Man, that would be a great Twitchy headline.

Communists and psychos are pretty much redundant words. 😉 — Deep in the❤️of Texas👏👏👏👏MAGA David_in_Dallas (@David_in_Dallas) June 22, 2023

That reads.

They are the unpopular kids in the cafeteria — Kathy Tavoularis (@KathyTavoularis) June 22, 2023

That also reads.

ONE OF US! ONE OF US!

And THERE it is.

***

***

