BOOM! Harriet Hagemen uses Durham interview to WALLOP both the FBI/DOJ and it's GLORIOUS (watch)

Watching these clips of Harriet Hageman talking about the two-tiered justice system while interviewing Durham we can't help but smile knowing how badly she beat Liz Cheney in Wyoming.

By almost 40 points, you guys!

That's probably worth a fist-pump as well. Imagine if Liz had won ... there's no way she would have said the things Harriet said and utilized her time with Durham in such a way to decimate the FBI and DOJ.

This. Is. Exceptional.

GO WYO!

Watch:

How long can our country survive with a two tiered justice system?



Watch my comments on the Durham report below: pic.twitter.com/iFakyvvjI0 — Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) June 21, 2023

So corrupt ... so rotten.

Nothing can fix it.

She's right. We don't know many people who actually trust these agencies much anymore and that's such a sad reflection on the state of this country and government right now.

It was never their purpose to prove Russian collusion ... they knew it never existed. They knew it was created by the Clinton Campaign to deflect from her email server.

BOOM.

And the point Harriet makes about how they all knew they didn't have to actually prove collusion, they just had to keep the investigation going resonates in such a profound way. As long as they could continue to point to Russia and claim Russia actually 'elected' Trump, they didn't have to accept that Americans just turned Hillary down. Add to that a complicit media who hated Trump (and the Right) and they had everything they needed.

Heck, there are people in this editor's mentions this morning still insisting Putin installed Trump.

Guess you can say people like Strzok, Page, Steele, Comey, etc. did their jobs.

Finally, Durham answers, 'Things can't go much further with a two-tiered system of justice ...'

No kidding.

See Hunter Biden.

Thank you for being a calm voice of reason. We need many more like you, that actually represent the people. — Patriot 47 (@KissOffTwit) June 21, 2023

We'd expect nothing less from the woman who represents the Equality State.

BOOYAH.

Thank you Harriet! You have gone right to the heart of the matter. There needs to be accountability! Congress must act now! — tasMAGADonian (@TASPatriot) June 22, 2023

Censuring Adam Schiff was a good start, but there is still so much for them all to be held accountable for.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath.

***

***

