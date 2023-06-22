Axios gives pro-child-sexualization movement cred by perpetuating false narratives about '...
Guess we know what she got in return --> Randi Weingarten appointed to...
Rep. Thomas Massie & others tell Kamala Harris why she needs to 'stop...
Ex-Rep. Will Hurd decides it's time to do his part to make sure...
Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video...
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and...
Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're...
Our side is winning the fight against 'wokeness' and YOU can help keep...
Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can...
DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and...
Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr

BOOM! Harriet Hagemen uses Durham interview to WALLOP both the FBI/DOJ and it's GLORIOUS (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on June 22, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Watching these clips of Harriet Hageman talking about the two-tiered justice system while interviewing Durham we can't help but smile knowing how badly she beat Liz Cheney in Wyoming. 

By almost 40 points, you guys! 

That's probably worth a fist-pump as well. Imagine if Liz had won ... there's no way she would have said the things Harriet said and utilized her time with Durham in such a way to decimate the FBI and DOJ. 

This. Is. Exceptional.

GO WYO!

Watch:

So corrupt ... so rotten.

Nothing can fix it.

She's right. We don't know many people who actually trust these agencies much anymore and that's such a sad reflection on the state of this country and government right now.

It was never their purpose to prove Russian collusion ... they knew it never existed. They knew it was created by the Clinton Campaign to deflect from her email server.

BOOM.

And the point Harriet makes about how they all knew they didn't have to actually prove collusion, they just had to keep the investigation going resonates in such a profound way. As long as they could continue to point to Russia and claim Russia actually 'elected' Trump, they didn't have to accept that Americans just turned Hillary down. Add to that a complicit media who hated Trump (and the Right) and they had everything they needed.

Heck, there are people in this editor's mentions this morning still insisting Putin installed Trump. 

Guess you can say people like Strzok, Page, Steele, Comey, etc. did their jobs.

Recommended

Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Doug P.

Finally, Durham answers, 'Things can't go much further with a two-tiered system of justice ...'

No kidding.

See Hunter Biden.

We'd expect nothing less from the woman who represents the Equality State.

BOOYAH.

Censuring Adam Schiff was a good start, but there is still so much for them all to be held accountable for.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video 'explaining' his censure

Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and ouch (watch)

Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're dead (screenshots)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Doug P.
Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video 'explaining' his censure
Sam J.
Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and ouch (watch)
Sam J.
Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're dead (screenshots)
Sam J.
Ex-Rep. Will Hurd decides it's time to do his part to make sure Joe Biden gets re-elected
Sarah D
Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled) Doug P.