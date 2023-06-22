Chef's KISS* AOC accidentally dunks on HERSELF defending Adam Schiff after he's censured

Democrats have been very very very unhappy with Republicans for censuring Adam Schiff-Head because you know, lying about Russia and collusion for years and years to politically target a president should be ok as long as it's a Republican president they're targeting.

Or something.

They clearly either don't understand why Schiff was censured or don't care.

Maybe both.

This reaction though from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Too funny.

Because he’s a deeply unserious leader who diminishes the House by indulging in stunts like this https://t.co/qpRHhFOM4f — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2023

AOC calling anyone else 'deeply unserious' may be one of the funniest damn things we've ever seen on Twitter. Even for her. This woman was once so confused by a garbage disposal she posted about it on Instagram ...

Not even making that up.

She's also the one who accused people angry with her for whining about the dangers of COVID, complaining about Florida, and then vacationing there maskless of wanting to date her. And don't even get us started on her numerous embarrassing encounters with Elon Musk.

She's a train wreck.

Seriously.

Calling them psychotic commies works as well.

Hey, at least she's not faking getting arrested this time.

Sorry girlie, you people brough the circus to DC. Deal with it. — Ms. G  (@G__Tweets__) June 22, 2023

And you're somehow serious? You aren't even capable of writing your own tweets, so don't impugn Speaker McCarthy's 'seriousness.' ( I know you will have to look up that word so I'll leave you to it). — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) June 22, 2023

Lol to you calling someone “unserious” — please do an insufferable Instagram Live and complain it about. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 22, 2023

Now now, you all just want to date her. She said so.

But continuing to prop up a baseless lie about peeing on prostitutes is "serious." Got it.



You're a moron, AOC. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) June 22, 2023

Don't hold back, ladies.

Sheesh, those Chicks on the Right are so shy. They should really learn how to express themselves. Heh.

Ain't that the truth?

***

Related:

JUST WOW --> IRS whistleblower transcripts look bad for Hunter, even WORSE for Joe Biden (watch)

IN State Senator DRAGGED for losing it over Moms for Liberty quoting Hitler to describe HIS party

BOOM! Harriet Hagemen uses Durham interview to WALLOP both the FBI/DOJ and it's GLORIOUS (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!