Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality

*Chef's KISS* AOC accidentally dunks on HERSELF defending Adam Schiff after he's censured

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:01 PM on June 22, 2023

Democrats have been very very very unhappy with Republicans for censuring Adam Schiff-Head because you know, lying about Russia and collusion for years and years to politically target a president should be ok as long as it's a Republican president they're targeting.

Or something.

They clearly either don't understand why Schiff was censured or don't care.

Maybe both.

This reaction though from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Too funny.

AOC calling anyone else 'deeply unserious' may be one of the funniest damn things we've ever seen on Twitter. Even for her. This woman was once so confused by a garbage disposal she posted about it on Instagram ...

Not even making that up.

She's also the one who accused people angry with her for whining about the dangers of COVID, complaining about Florida, and then vacationing there maskless of wanting to date her. And don't even get us started on her numerous embarrassing encounters with Elon Musk.

She's a train wreck.

Seriously.

Calling them psychotic commies works as well.

Hey, at least she's not faking getting arrested this time.

Now now, you all just want to date her. She said so.

Don't hold back, ladies.

Sheesh, those Chicks on the Right are so shy. They should really learn how to express themselves. Heh.

Ain't that the truth?

