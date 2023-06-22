JUST WOW --> IRS whistleblower transcripts look bad for Hunter, even WORSE for Joe Biden (watch)

Nothing to see here. Nope. Just text messages from Hunter Biden demanding money from China while he was sitting next to HIS DAD. Oh, and it looks like he was threatening them with his dad as well.

Hrm.

Nope.

Nothing.

Trump Trump Trump. That's how this works, right?

Watch this:

Press Conference: Public Release of IRS Whistleblower Transcripts https://t.co/Dh9IHuliPV — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) June 22, 2023

HOLY @#%!

This.

Is.

Nuts.

Gosh, sounds like more of that whole two-tiered justice system we've been hearing so much about.

Impeach and remove Merrick Garland, who has deliberately chosen to not equally apply the laws in the DOJ. — BongBong (@BongBong) June 22, 2023

oh - hum - just another day in the Biden administration — Frank Filippis (@FrankFilippis) June 22, 2023

Sadly, that's all too true. Nothing ever seems to stick to these people. No wonder Hunter was so willing to plead guilty on those other charges that won't land him in jail for a single day.

This is big, guys.

And most insane thing is, the mainstream media will completely ignore all of this.



If this was Trump or any other republican, it would receive wall to wall coverage for days on end — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) June 22, 2023

No no no, they'll cover it, but they'll claim the Republican Party is POUNCING or SEIZING or whatever else they think we do when Democrats screw up is the actual story and roll their eyes at these claims. Then they'll remind us all how Trump has been indicted so neener neener.

Our media is not a serious group of people. Like, at all.

Noting - Democrats were offered, but didn't attend meeting with Whistleblower. — Media Man (@TheWarRoomNZ) June 22, 2023

Probably a reason for that.

And yet, we’re going to hand the IRS how many more millions? — Anastasia B (@NOTOTHEWOKE) June 22, 2023

Scary stuff.

