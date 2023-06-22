D'OH! Biden 'did the Homer meme' after putting hand over heart during India's...
JUST WOW --> IRS whistleblower transcripts look bad for Hunter, even WORSE for Joe Biden (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on June 22, 2023
Twitter/Sam J.

Nothing to see here. Nope. Just text messages from Hunter Biden demanding money from China while he was sitting next to HIS DAD. Oh, and it looks like he was threatening them with his dad as well.

Hrm.

Nope. 

Nothing. 

Trump Trump Trump. That's how this works, right? 

Watch this: 

HOLY @#%! 

This. 

Is. 

Nuts. 

Gosh, sounds like more of that whole two-tiered justice system we've been hearing so much about.

Sadly, that's all too true. Nothing ever seems to stick to these people. No wonder Hunter was so willing to plead guilty on those other charges that won't land him in jail for a single day. 

This is big, guys.

No no no, they'll cover it, but they'll claim the Republican Party is POUNCING or SEIZING or whatever else they think we do when Democrats screw up is the actual story and roll their eyes at these claims. Then they'll remind us all how Trump has been indicted so neener neener. 

