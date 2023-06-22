D-BAG Marxist writes entire thread claiming tragic submarine incident as 'victory' for the working class

What sort of person sees the horrific situation around the missing Titanic submarine as an opportunity to attack 'the man' ... and claim it as a victory for working-class people? OH, that's right, a d-bag Marxist, that's the sort of person who dances on the graves of innocent people for the crime of not being poor.

And they wonder why none of us like them very much.

Not only did this @Marxist777 person call it a victory, he/she/it wrote an entire thread about it. Wait, sorry, HE lists HIS pronouns.

Of course.

The thread is pretty horrible.

Why the Titanic Submarine Incident will be a Victory for the working class ⤵



Here is a thread: 🧵

(As of this tweet they have 5 Hours of oxygen left) pic.twitter.com/jOh2CNA6lG — Marxist777 📕 (@Marxist777) June 22, 2023

Counting down the hours until they would likely perish. Classy as ever.

Every single billionaire is an enemy of the people, who's entire life has been spent exploiting the working class masses.



Billionaire's luxurious and lavish lifestyles are a direct result of the exploitation of the common working class person. — Marxist777 📕 (@Marxist777) June 22, 2023

EVERY SINGLE BILLIONAIRE IS AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. Who are these people? Seriously. Soulless, horrible, ugly, jealous, ignorant, hateful ... they make progressives look like American-loving patriots. What a toad.

Keep going.

You should feel no sympathy for these people, they have caused the suffering of millions of people across the entire planet. — Marxist777 📕 (@Marxist777) June 22, 2023

There is literally zero proof that any poor soul on that submarine has hurt anyone.

Also the notion that it is any different if one of them is a 'child' is completely absurd.



A 19 year old is no child, and has actively taken part in the exploitation of millions via his father. — Marxist777 📕 (@Marxist777) June 22, 2023

We're not supposed to use words like a*shole unless someone else uses them in a tweet but man ... we are really tempted to use the word a*shole here.

Oops, we just sorta did.

Our bad.

Wow.

To be fair, other Marxists are calling this person out:

Do you think this might be why no one likes us — george orwell gaming (@1854plus1984) June 22, 2023

Could be.

Deleting your account would be a victory for people with class — Dinkledash (@Dinkeldash) June 22, 2023

Indeed it would be.

***

