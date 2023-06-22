D-BAG Marxist writes entire thread claiming tragic submarine incident as 'victory' for the working class

Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:09 PM on June 22, 2023

What sort of person sees the horrific situation around the missing Titanic submarine as an opportunity to attack 'the man' ... and claim it as a victory for working-class people? OH, that's right, a d-bag Marxist, that's the sort of person who dances on the graves of innocent people for the crime of not being poor.

And they wonder why none of us like them very much.

Not only did this @Marxist777 person call it a victory, he/she/it wrote an entire thread about it. Wait, sorry, HE lists HIS pronouns.

Of course.

The thread is pretty horrible.

Counting down the hours until they would likely perish. Classy as ever.

EVERY SINGLE BILLIONAIRE IS AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. Who are these people? Seriously. Soulless, horrible, ugly, jealous, ignorant, hateful ... they make progressives look like American-loving patriots. What a toad. 

Keep going.

There is literally zero proof that any poor soul on that submarine has hurt anyone.

We're not supposed to use words like a*shole unless someone else uses them in a tweet but man ... we are really tempted to use the word a*shole here. 

Oops, we just sorta did. 

Our bad.

Wow. 

To be fair, other Marxists are calling this person out:

Could be.

Indeed it would be.

