Commie Goblin Robert Reich Tells Dems to Stop Chasing the 'Center' and Double Down on Crazy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 29, 2025
Former Clinton advisor Robert Reich should have paid more attention to his boss. Bill Clinton is a horrible person, but he was a masterful politician who knew how to appeal to vast swaths of voters.

This message seems to be lost on the modern Democratic Party, however, including Reich.

The mighty mean midget really thinks the reason the Dems are doing so poorly with voters is because the party just isn't crazy enough.

WATCH:

This writer has a degree in English and nursing, but even she knows Reich is WAY off base here. Working people are the center. The majority of the nation is the center.

Democrats have decided instead to cater to the most radical, Leftist fringe of their party. Those aren't 'working people.' Those are socialists and they're insane.

But sure, Reich. Run with this.

It is not.

There's a reason Dems have a 19% approval rating, and it isn't because of Republicans.

They have alienated all those bases for a bunch of Maoists with nose rings and delusional men in dresses.

It's a take.

He has not.

That'll work well in 2026.

Heh.

This is a bold strategy.

Strongly encourage it.

As the great Emperor Napoleon said: 'Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake.'

