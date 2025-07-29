Commie Goblin Robert Reich Tells Dems to Stop Chasing the 'Center' and Double Down on Crazy

Former Clinton advisor Robert Reich should have paid more attention to his boss. Bill Clinton is a horrible person, but he was a masterful politician who knew how to appeal to vast swaths of voters.

This message seems to be lost on the modern Democratic Party, however, including Reich.

The mighty mean midget really thinks the reason the Dems are doing so poorly with voters is because the party just isn't crazy enough.

According to new polling, the Democratic Party's favorability is now the lowest it's been in 35 years.



This is what happens when Democrats start chasing the "center" instead of fighting for working people. pic.twitter.com/ygmV5MvrEX — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 28, 2025

This writer has a degree in English and nursing, but even she knows Reich is WAY off base here. Working people are the center. The majority of the nation is the center.

Democrats have decided instead to cater to the most radical, Leftist fringe of their party. Those aren't 'working people.' Those are socialists and they're insane.

I don’t think “chasing the center” is the problem, bro. 🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 28, 2025

Chasing the center? Man, you are indeed wrong. They're so progressive-left that they are even ticking off long-time Democrats. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) July 29, 2025

There's a reason Dems have a 19% approval rating, and it isn't because of Republicans.

The working people are the center. You've been chasing the left wing, and lost track of the working class.



Democrats scorn:

-rural

-southern

-non-college graduate

-blue-collar

-self-employed

-white

-christian

-jewish

-male



...and then wonder why those people won't vote for… — Cavalry Scout (@OldCavalry) July 28, 2025

They have alienated all those bases for a bunch of Maoists with nose rings and delusional men in dresses.

That’s obviously one take. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) July 29, 2025

Darlin' the working people are the center. Haven't you been listening? — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) July 29, 2025

That'll work well in 2026.

Because you said not to call you a “Commie Goblin”… https://t.co/NLemwCoWk9 pic.twitter.com/zW27nh9H2y — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) July 29, 2025

Robert Reich asked, “where is the center?”

Well, it’s the largest slice of the electorate, but Reich insists the Democrat Party isn’t crazy enough. https://t.co/Mib9bmhQi7 — Pedian ∞/21M (@S_Pedian) July 29, 2025

This is a bold strategy.

As a Republican, I strongly encourage Democrats to tack as hard to the Left as they possibly can, avoiding both centrism and compromise. https://t.co/fLjsvoZ3bY — Tim Hulsey (@hulsey_ryan) July 28, 2025

