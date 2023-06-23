Ex-Prez Obama is still as self-unaware and hypocritical as ever
'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 6: The Suppression of Bobby Kennedy Jr.
Whistleblower: Hunter Biden deducted payments to hooker from his taxes
Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun...
Rep. Jamie Raskin calls the party of Lincoln 'the party of Luna and...
Speaker McCarthy pushes back on Rep. Lauren Boebert's impeachment vote
Biden-inspired shot & chaser just doesn't add up (ESPECIALLY considering the new bombshell...
'Deadnaming' to be treated as harassment and a civil rights violation
Raw Story: Moms for Liberty 'scrambles to explain' why it quoted Hitler
Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Senator Kennedy Educates Gun Control Democrats With a 'Trigger Warning'
Techno Fog's thread breaks down IRS whistleblower's Biden deposition and it's even WORSE...
Biden couldn't get out fast enough as journos yelled Qs about the IRS...

Toast of the town Hunter Biden caught partying at State Dinner and Tweeps have (hilarious) thoughts

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:09 AM on June 23, 2023
C-SPAN

After the IRS whistleblower's Hunter Biden deposition was made public and millions of Americans saw the damning text from him demanding money from China while his dad sat next to him, the Biden family went dark to reflect on how corrupt and obscene this must all look to everyday citizens. Joe spoke at length about how no one is above the law, even his son ... 

JUST KIDDING.

Nope. In fact, his son Hunter went to the State Dinner for India to party with Democrats and rub elbows with other corrupt, wealthy a-holes.

Watch:

Look at that smile.

And the people rushing up to adore him. Blah.

Of course, they are. 

They know the media have their backs, Democrats will pretend it's a nothing burger, and hey guys, he pleaded guilty so JUSTICE HAS BEEN DONE and stuff. 

It's gross.

But true. 

*snort*

Hey now, that's an insult to sleazeballs everywhere. Hunter is the kind of sleazeball that other sleazeballs walk past and say, 'Damn, now THAT'S a sleazeball.'

Recommended

'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden text is FAKE and LOL
Sam J.

Ok, that's a little too close for comfort. 

Yikes.

***

Related:

'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden text is FAKE and LOL

Techno Fog's thread breaks down IRS whistleblower's Biden deposition and it's even WORSE than we thought

LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure this could have gone ANY worse

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden text is FAKE and LOL
Sam J.
Tucker on Twitter Episode 6: The Suppression of Bobby Kennedy Jr.
Aaron Walker
Ex-Prez Obama is still as self-unaware and hypocritical as ever
Doug P.
Whistleblower: Hunter Biden deducted payments to hooker from his taxes
Brett T.
Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun with one hand
Brett T.
LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure this could have gone ANY worse
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden text is FAKE and LOL Sam J.