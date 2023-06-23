Toast of the town Hunter Biden caught partying at State Dinner and Tweeps have (hilarious) thoughts

After the IRS whistleblower's Hunter Biden deposition was made public and millions of Americans saw the damning text from him demanding money from China while his dad sat next to him, the Biden family went dark to reflect on how corrupt and obscene this must all look to everyday citizens. Joe spoke at length about how no one is above the law, even his son ...

JUST KIDDING.

Nope. In fact, his son Hunter went to the State Dinner for India to party with Democrats and rub elbows with other corrupt, wealthy a-holes.

Watch:

Hunter Biden at White House State Dinner for India - Modi pic.twitter.com/ZO2ZDvsnyZ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 23, 2023

Look at that smile.

And the people rushing up to adore him. Blah.

They're completely laughing in our faces — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 23, 2023

Of course, they are.

They know the media have their backs, Democrats will pretend it's a nothing burger, and hey guys, he pleaded guilty so JUSTICE HAS BEEN DONE and stuff.

Toast of the town. https://t.co/TPZrfV6lMj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2023

It's gross.

But true.

“Love your laptop videos and photos!” — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 23, 2023

*snort*

Hey now, that's an insult to sleazeballs everywhere. Hunter is the kind of sleazeball that other sleazeballs walk past and say, 'Damn, now THAT'S a sleazeball.'

Corruption on parade. — riofenicks (@riofenicks) June 23, 2023

Hunger games — Kilomop40 (@Kilomo21) June 23, 2023

Ok, that's a little too close for comfort.

Yikes.

***

