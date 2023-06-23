'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden text is FAKE and LOL

Former Democratic Party Chair and self-proclaimed 'OG #TeamJoe guy', Chris Jackson, is very upset over the poster/image Republicans shared of Hunter Biden's text demanding money from China that stated his father was sitting right next to him. And we all know who his father is.

Yeah, this was bad for the Biden family. So bad. Which is probably why Jackson made such a doorknob of himself.

He seems to think the whole thing is a Photoshop because the picture of Hunter on the text is from last year.

Not 2017.

No. Really.

Stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh, we did.

Amazing. This WhatsApp message supposedly from Hunter Biden was allegedly sent in 2017 or 2018. But notice the contact photo from the screenshot. That's a photo of Hunter in 2022.



How do I know? Because it's from the White House Easter Egg Roll that year. I was there and even… https://t.co/TYl7AST5Ob pic.twitter.com/P9OHvSzCD2 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 22, 2023

@CNN and other networks airing this garbage should be aware this "message" has been manipulated at the very least. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 22, 2023

Manipulated?

Yes, it's a poster/image to show what was said ... the text was taken from his phone.

Bro.

If you read the report that was released today, the message is recorded just like they were in the Mueller and IG reports. The verbiage matches. It’s not fake but you go on grasping at straws — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 23, 2023

Does he really think they took the text from Hunter's phone and just blew it up? A screenshot?

What?

The FBI linked the WhatsApp back to Hunter Biden because of the Apple IPhone it was send from. Each apple phone has a special ID number, unique to only it. This text came from his phone. But please keep spinning this……



Also how sad are you to think this is the… — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) June 23, 2023

Yeah, he kept spinning.

A quick reverse image search proves it even further.



So they clearly manipulated the supposed screenshot.



What else are they manipulating? pic.twitter.com/UUwPqCVzHQ — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 22, 2023

Just for shiznits and giggles, let's say it really is the text.

The picture can change.

Chris, if you change your profile pic, it changes the pic on all of your old messages. — The **shi**t** Post - Democracide In Darkness (@dying_democracy) June 23, 2023

Either way, this is a losing argument.

How desperate does this guy have to be to defend Hunter to make such a spectacular fool of himself so OPENLY?

Don't answer that.

Robby Starbuck tried to explain how it all works (look at that, he even used small-ish words):

If I take a photo right now, assign it as my contact photo and a friend of mine updates my contact, if they then scroll to 2017 it would now show my new photo next to the old text. It being a new photo does not mean it’s manipulated at all. This text is from records Congress has. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 23, 2023

Then Jackson TRIPLED down:

I have now seen 3 explanations from Republicans:



1. The screenshot was taken in 2017

2. It was a screenshot, but it was taken recently of a supposed message from 2017

3. This isn't even a screenshot. It's a mock up they did of the supposed text message



You guys need to get on… — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 23, 2023

And he thinks this makes him look better.

Yikes.

You can't possibly be this stupid.



Oh, wait... — JWF (@JammieWF) June 23, 2023

Wow, lots of goosesteppers for their preferred regime on here. It's obviously created as a prop. With the bold lettering. Doesn't mean the message wasn't real. But why would we care about shady business dealings with China and Ukraine by the president, right? — Cullen Coleman (@CullenColeman69) June 23, 2023

lol…please tell me you are smarter than this — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 23, 2023

He can't.

Because he's not.

