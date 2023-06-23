'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden text is FAKE and LOL

Toast of the town Hunter Biden caught partying at State Dinner and Tweeps...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on June 23, 2023

Former Democratic Party Chair and self-proclaimed 'OG #TeamJoe guy', Chris Jackson, is very upset over the poster/image Republicans shared of Hunter Biden's text demanding money from China that stated his father was sitting right next to him. And we all know who his father is.

Yeah, this was bad for the Biden family. So bad. Which is probably why Jackson made such a doorknob of himself.

He seems to think the whole thing is a Photoshop because the picture of Hunter on the text is from last year. 

Not 2017.

No. Really.

Stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh, we did. 

Manipulated?

Yes, it's a poster/image to show what was said ... the text was taken from his phone.

Bro.

Does he really think they took the text from Hunter's phone and just blew it up? A screenshot?

What?

Yeah, he kept spinning.

Just for shiznits and giggles, let's say it really is the text. 

The picture can change.

Either way, this is a losing argument.

How desperate does this guy have to be to defend Hunter to make such a spectacular fool of himself so OPENLY?

Don't answer that.

Robby Starbuck tried to explain how it all works (look at that, he even used small-ish words):

Then Jackson TRIPLED down:

And he thinks this makes him look better.

Yikes.

He can't.

Because he's not.

***

***

