Mexico Takes on Google Over Gulf Name ... Guess Cartels Are Apparently Just a Minor Inconvenience Now

Well, folks, it looks like Mexico has its priorities straight—forget the cartels running rampant, the economy, or, you know, actual governance. Nope, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has decided to take on the real enemy: Google Maps. According to a post from One America News, Mexico is suing Google for renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America' for U.S. users, following an executive order from President Trump. Because nothing screams "sovereignty" like a cartography spat.

Here’s the original post from OAN:

Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Google after the company changed “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America” on its maps platform.

On Friday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced she had filed a lawsuit against Google if it continues to show U.S.-based users the “Gulf of America” designation across the entire body of water. On his first day back in the White House in January, President Donald Trump issued an executive order renaming the northern half of the gulf the Gulf of America. The body of water shares boundaries with both the United States and Mexico, and Trump’s order only applies within the United States.

Mexico Sues Google For Changing 'Gulf Of Mexico' To 'Gulf Of America' https://t.co/16UaSFoyCC — One America News (@OANN) May 10, 2025

Oh, Claudia. While you’re busy playing geography police, maybe take a peek at the chaos in your own backyard? Just a thought. Let’s see what the X peanut gallery has to say about this international drama.

I wonder if Mexican government is smart enough to realize there are many occasions when different cultures use different names for the same geographical area and manage to survive without suing — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) May 10, 2025

You mean to tell us that countries have been calling the same places different names for centuries without filing lawsuits? Shocker!

I live near a huge Creek Indian Reservation. They call the creeks and lakes one thing, and we call them another. Nobody complains. — ColonelMAGAMark (@ColonelMark4) May 10, 2025

Well, well, well, look at that—people coexisting without throwing a tantrum over a name! ColonelMAGAMark is out here reminding us that maybe, just maybe, we don’t need to lawyer up every time someone calls a body of water something different. But no, Sheinbaum would rather flex her "sovereignty" muscles against a tech giant than, say, the cartels who’ve been running the show for years. Priorities, amirite?

MX President Schienbaum is a committed Marxist. Suing Google re: changing Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America is a whole lot easier than taking on the cartels to which she is subservient. She’s scrambling for relevancy, somehow. — Patricia Klee (@PK1only) May 10, 2025

Bingo! Patricia Klee nails it—Sheinbaum’s out here picking a fight with Google because it’s a lot safer than taking on the actual threats in her country. Cartels? Nah, too scary. Google Maps? Perfect target for a Marxist photo op! Nothing says "I’m a serious leader" like suing over a map label while your country’s real problems fester. Maybe Sheinbaum should spend less time on Google and more time googling "how to govern effectively."

So, there you have it, folks. Mexico’s taking on Big Tech over a name change while ignoring the real issues plaguing its people. Meanwhile, Twitter users are calling it like they see it: a desperate distraction from a leader who’s in way over her head.