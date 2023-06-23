Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton

Touré says WHOA WHOA WHOA, people claiming they're 'transracial' are going TOO FAR...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:57 AM on June 23, 2023

Wow, the annoying bleeding heart Lefties have really and truly come out of the woodwork to defend vaccine expert and total chicken, Peter Hotez. None of them seem to realize Peter started all of this by whining that Joe Rogan is actually allowed to talk about whatever he wants on his own show.

He had to know that pushing for censorship wouldn't end well for him. And then running when over a million dollars was raised in an effort to get him to debate RFK Jr.? Made it even worse.

And seriously, when even Chelsea Clinton is defending him? *eye freaking roll*

And here we go:

Oh, that's right. Not only do they ignore the fact ol' Pete started all of this annoying mess, but they fail to mention that he wanted doctors who disagreed with the COVID vaccine silenced by law enforcement. 

He's playing the innocent victim but we all know better.

Seems Hotez is a big fan of censoring people who disagree with him.

Because it was not politically convenient to be troubled when it happened to other doctors and scientists.

Especially when HE STARTED IT.

Sums her up perfectly.

***

