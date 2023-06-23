Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton

Wow, the annoying bleeding heart Lefties have really and truly come out of the woodwork to defend vaccine expert and total chicken, Peter Hotez. None of them seem to realize Peter started all of this by whining that Joe Rogan is actually allowed to talk about whatever he wants on his own show.

He had to know that pushing for censorship wouldn't end well for him. And then running when over a million dollars was raised in an effort to get him to debate RFK Jr.? Made it even worse.

And seriously, when even Chelsea Clinton is defending him? *eye freaking roll*

Deeply troubled by the online attacks against Dr. @PeterHotez. Standing in solidarity with Peter & all our public health and medical professionals committed to delivering science-backed health information, particularly about vaccines. https://t.co/Q5raP3kjWq — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 22, 2023

And here we go:

Perhaps you’re unaware of @PeterHotez publicly calling for law enforcement and the government to silence me and other physicians who voiced concerns about the COVID shots based on our first-hand experience treating patients? — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) June 23, 2023

Oh, that's right. Not only do they ignore the fact ol' Pete started all of this annoying mess, but they fail to mention that he wanted doctors who disagreed with the COVID vaccine silenced by law enforcement.

He's playing the innocent victim but we all know better.

Seems Hotez is a big fan of censoring people who disagree with him.

except what he's saying now about the EUA jabs (not FDA approved -- don't stop contraction nor transmission) is dead wrong and dangerous. Also, pushing masks as he has? Complete misinformation. They are not only ineffective, they have harmed our children. That bothers you,… — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 23, 2023

How come you weren't "deeply troubled" when it was happening to other doctors and scientists throughout 2020-2022? 🤔https://t.co/b59mY6kM9O — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 22, 2023

Because it was not politically convenient to be troubled when it happened to other doctors and scientists.

If you can't defend your ideas on one of the biggest platforms in America, with one of the most persuadable guys in the media hosting against a conspiracy theorist, maybe your ideas aren't that good. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 23, 2023

Especially when HE STARTED IT.

Chelsea has her father's eyes and her mother's soulless evil. pic.twitter.com/PSWO7iNYHU — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) June 23, 2023

Sums her up perfectly.

***

***

