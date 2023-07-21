NYT left some pretty major details out of their coverage of girl who aborted, burned, and buried her baby

As you unfortunately may have heard, Nebraska teen Celeste Burgess has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to illegally concealing a dead human body, the dead human body of her third-trimester baby that she, with her mother's help, aborted, tried to burn, and repeatedly buried in April 2022. The details are incredibly grisly, although you'd never know it from this New York Times' tweet:

A Nebraska teenager who used abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy was sentenced on Thursday to 90 days in jail after she pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegally concealing human remains. https://t.co/gQZlNdHAyS — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 21, 2023

No mention in there of the fact that Burgess was in her third trimester and that the baby could have been viable. No mention of the fact that Burgess and her mother buried the body multiple times. No mention of their attempts to burn the baby. Those seem like pretty significant details that should've been included in the tweet, no?

And the headline isn't any better:

You would be surprised to learn NY Times is omitting some particular details from this. https://t.co/zHOmsSMpUt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2023

Yeah, let us find our shocked faces. We're sure they're around here somewhere ...

What a well-crafted headline. 👍🏼 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) July 21, 2023

More like crafty. It's quite obvious what the New York Times is trying to do.

She killed her baby and then burned it. https://t.co/NQaQF8WQeO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 21, 2023

Sentenced for aborting a 30-week fetus and burning it.



Tell the whole story, @nytimes. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 21, 2023

The New York Times is counting on outrage from pro-aborts who can't be bothered to actually click the link and read the article.

"Court records indicate that she was almost 30 weeks pregnant when she terminated the pregnancy — past the 23 to 24 weeks generally accepted as the point of viability, when a fetus would most likely be able to live outside the womb." She then BURNED and BURIED the body.... and… — Dillon Freed (@dillonfreed) July 21, 2023

In what universe does that information not deserve to be front and center in the New York Times' — and any outlet's, for that matter — tweet about this story?

“Illegally concealing” is a heckuva way to say “burned 3 times.”



So if someone burns a house down, they shouldn’t be arrested for arson, right? They just “illegally concealed” it? — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) July 21, 2023

She aborted a 30 wk fetus and then hid the body. She went to jail for hiding the body, not aborting it 10 wks past the deadline.



And it occurred BEFORE Roe v Wade was overturned.



Try journalism. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 21, 2023

At this point, we're honestly not sure that the New York Times even knows what actual journalism is. Or, more likely, they know but just couldn't possibly care less.

You clowns are just ridiculous. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 21, 2023

Ridiculous and shameful and disgusting.

Media doesn’t want the American people thinking Democrats hold extremist pro-abortion views so go out of their way to obscure what they are willing to consider as an abortion. https://t.co/KdSkMRmIR1 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) July 21, 2023

Sick.

***

