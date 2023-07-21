Historian's big BRAG about her friend making sure kids have access to ADULT...
DHS Secretary Mayorkas proud of a top priority (no, it's not 'secure the...
'This should have stayed in the drafts' ... Cruz Senate opponent posts...
Biden spox Kate Bedingfield heads through the WH-MSM revolving door and lands at...
'Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her': DeSantis TORCHE...
Hunter Biden's lawyer focuses on the REAL scandal at the whistleblower hearing (just...
On Russell Brand's podcast, DeSantis promises a RECKONING with Fauci and the medical...
PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence tha...
Miranda Devine has a question about an FBI redaction supposedly to protect 'methods...
Outrage over Simona Halep's breast reduction is Double DDumb!!
ABC News' story on Chuck Grassley releasing FBI's Biden memo reads like the...
D'OH! Kamala Harris goes full DIVERSITY-hire falling for obvious lie about Florida schools...
FBI not happy Sen. Grassley released the Biden memo because of who it...
Slack messages reveal top scientists' coordinated efforts to deceive the public on COVID...

NYT left some pretty major details out of their coverage of girl who aborted, burned, and buried her baby

Sarah D  |  1:47 PM on July 21, 2023
Various

As you unfortunately may have heard, Nebraska teen Celeste Burgess has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to illegally concealing a dead human body, the dead human body of her third-trimester baby that she, with her mother's help, aborted, tried to burn, and repeatedly buried in April 2022. The details are incredibly grisly, although you'd never know it from this New York Times' tweet:

No mention in there of the fact that Burgess was in her third trimester and that the baby could have been viable. No mention of the fact that Burgess and her mother buried the body multiple times. No mention of their attempts to burn the baby. Those seem like pretty significant details that should've been included in the tweet, no?

And the headline isn't any better:

Yeah, let us find our shocked faces. We're sure they're around here somewhere ...

More like crafty. It's quite obvious what the New York Times is trying to do.

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.

The New York Times is counting on outrage from pro-aborts who can't be bothered to actually click the link and read the article.

In what universe does that information not deserve to be front and center in the New York Times' — and any outlet's, for that matter — tweet about this story?

At this point, we're honestly not sure that the New York Times even knows what actual journalism is. Or, more likely, they know but just couldn't possibly care less.

Ridiculous and shameful and disgusting.

Sick.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ABORTION NEW YORK TIMES PRO-ABORT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.
'Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her': DeSantis TORCHES Biden
ArtistAngie
PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence that he's a fraud
Sarah D
Hunter Biden's lawyer focuses on the REAL scandal at the whistleblower hearing (just guess)
Doug P.
Outrage over Simona Halep's breast reduction is Double DDumb!!
ArtistAngie
Miranda Devine has a question about an FBI redaction supposedly to protect 'methods and sources'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch) Sam J.