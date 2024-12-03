Setting Off Alarms! Dem Jamaal Bowman Wants Biden to Pardon Death Row Murderers...
CNN's Brian Stelter Upset Fox News Viewers Don't Know About Pete Hegseth Scandals

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 03, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It wasn't long after President-elect Donald Trump had nominated Pete Hegseth to be his Defense Secretary that the media tried pulling a Brett Kavanaugh on him, pulling up reports of an alleged sexual assault back in 2017. CBS News was all over it:

Rolling Stone, which was sued by a fraternity it had accused of gang rape in a story that was completely fabricated, also got in on the action, and MSNBC's Jen Psaki thought it was a good idea to highlight Rolling Stone's report on her show:

That scandal didn't stick, so they decided to suggest from his tattoos that Hegseth was a white supremacist. As we reported Monday, Sen. Dick Blumenthal is now trying to paint Hegseth as a drunk. Oh, and the New York Times pulled up an email from Hegseth's mother from 2018 suggesting he mistreated women. The swamp really does not want him confirmed.

CNN senior media reporter Brian Stelter has been retired to continue his beat of watching Fox News for a living. He's concerned that Fox News viewers just aren't getting the vital information about these scandals.

"Eyebrow-raising" — but unproven or debunked — news stories. What's a media outlet supposed to do?

Imagine, Fox News not throwing one of its own under the bus.

CNN and the New York Times and CBS News and The New Yorker, to name a few.

Stelter dismissed that "story" as Russian disinformation.

They either haven't found a copy of Hegseth's high school yearbook or did and didn't find anything to suggest he held gang-rape parties.

Someone brought up the allegation that first gentleman Doug Emhoff slapped his ex-girlfriend and impregnated the nanny, but we checked Stelter's timeline and didn't find any mention of those.

Stelter sounds jealous that a Fox News host might get a gig in the Trump administration when he was hoping to get a gig in the Harris administration. 

***

