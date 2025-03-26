Karoline Leavitt Lets Dems and Media Know Why They Can Spare Us Any NatSec 'Accountability' Lectures

Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has...
Doug P. | 5:10 PM on March 26, 2025
Twitchy

Watching the Democrats and media clutch their pearls about national security and accountability after four years of Biden and Harris is indeed special. 

At today's White House briefing, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt reminded those in the room of that very thing. The Democrats who didn't say a word about "accountability" over the last four years while trying to assure everybody that the president was "sharp as a tack" when that clearly wasn't the case were told to take all the seats over their hyperventilating about the Signal texts ending up on the phone of The Atlantic's Jeffery Goldberg. Watch:

Exactly.

We're not sure what this is, but it was the exact opposite of "accountability":

Biden sure had a different definition of "extraordinary success" than most other people. And that wasn't the only Biden-era massive failure.

It does. We'll also throw in Biden and Harris' open borders that allowed an invasion of criminal illegals, all while a grand total of zero people in that administration were held accountable (other than that was one of the issues that cost the Dems the November election). 

They'll have moved on to a fresh outrage within a day or two.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

