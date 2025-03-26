Karoline Leavitt Lets Dems and Media Know Why They Can Spare Us Any NatSec 'Accountability' Lectures

Watching the Democrats and media clutch their pearls about national security and accountability after four years of Biden and Harris is indeed special.

At today's White House briefing, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt reminded those in the room of that very thing. The Democrats who didn't say a word about "accountability" over the last four years while trying to assure everybody that the president was "sharp as a tack" when that clearly wasn't the case were told to take all the seats over their hyperventilating about the Signal texts ending up on the phone of The Atlantic's Jeffery Goldberg. Watch:

🔥@PressSec: "We are NOT going to be lectured about national security and American troops by Democrats and the mainstream media who turned the other cheek when the Biden administration, because of their incompetence, left 13 service members DEAD in Afghanistan and not a single… pic.twitter.com/01VCIS6XOr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2025

Exactly.

We're not sure what this is, but it was the exact opposite of "accountability":

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden calls the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan an "extraordinary success." https://t.co/6jbTqz3BOg pic.twitter.com/2l3xGpUNnP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2025

Biden sure had a different definition of "extraordinary success" than most other people. And that wasn't the only Biden-era massive failure.

Oh and the list goes on and on and on and on and on and…. — 🇺🇸Invisible Marine🇺🇸 (@usmcpibb) March 26, 2025

It does. We'll also throw in Biden and Harris' open borders that allowed an invasion of criminal illegals, all while a grand total of zero people in that administration were held accountable (other than that was one of the issues that cost the Dems the November election).

Same people who swore commander-in-chief Biden didn’t have dementia now want to take a comms error that caused zero harm and turn it into Pearl Harbor



Please. Calm down libs. Gonna be a long 4 years for you. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 26, 2025

They'll have moved on to a fresh outrage within a day or two.