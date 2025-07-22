Bro. Go HOME, You're Drunker Than She Was: Jeff Daniels Says Kamala Would've Been JUST LIKE LINCOLN -Vid

There's a reason actors are paid to read the words someone else writes, and we've never been more reminded of this than when watching Jeff Daniels claim that Kamala Harris would have been a good choice because she would have done what Lincoln did.

Advertisement

Really, bro?

Watch this:

Jeff Daniels: “I still think about Kamala, and how I think she would have been a good choice. I don’t care what they say, because she would have done what Lincoln did. Liz Cheney would have been Secretary of State.”



pic.twitter.com/b455ZlIbrX — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 22, 2025

Not to mention, Liz Cheney was nothing more than a useful idiot who Kamala happily dropped the moment she was no longer useful.

Hilarious!!! 😂 — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) July 22, 2025

It is amazing to have people like Jeff publicly show the absolute buffoonery that is their thought process.



I am shocked every time it happens... shame on me...🤷‍♂️ — The Science (@TheSciencePhD) July 22, 2025

We don't even really have the words.

He is such a blithering idiot it's not even funny. — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) July 22, 2025

Even Nicole Wallace is like “huh?” — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) July 22, 2025

Most actors shed their roles once they stop filming.



It's apparent Daniels never shed "Harry Dunne." — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 22, 2025

We see what she did there.

That's funny. We made the same face when we saw this.

============================================================

Related:

Sociology Prof Tries Owning Charlie Kirk Over Electricians Remark and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb

LOOK on Friedland's Face Says It ALL: AWKWARD AF Harry Sisson Interview Is 'Why Dems STRUGGLE' (WATCH)

Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth and We Are Here FOR IT

WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the FBI a MUST-Read

Winsome Earle-Sears 'Introduces' Abigail Spanberger to Virginia As Only SHE CAN and DAMN, Son (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.