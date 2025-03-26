Associated Propaganda BODIED for Shameful Article Blaming Trump Admin for Ethiopian AIDS Problem

We knew that the Left would start blaming President Donald Trump and DOGE for every death around the world following his USAID cuts.

And they already have. New York Times reporter Nicholas Kristof said President Trump killed two kids in South Sudan and Alex Cole blamed him for the death of a Taiwanese national in Thailand.

The Associated Press is here to add more bodies to the tally with this article:

HIV soars after a deadly war in Ethiopia's Tigray. Trump's aid cuts aren't helping https://t.co/o3XpGBc5nu — The Associated Press (@AP) March 26, 2025

They write:

The woman survived two brutal attacks in the dying days of the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. First, she said, she was dragged to a military encampment and gang-raped by Eritrean soldiers who held dozens of other women. Two days later, she was raped again by a group of militiamen. Her attackers broke her collarbone and her wrist. They also infected her with HIV. More than two years later, she can sometimes buy antiretroviral drugs by selling part of the wheat she gets as a displaced person, but it’s not enough. 'I am strong, but my disease is getting worse and worse,' the woman told The Associated Press at a clinic in Shire, a town in northwestern Tigray. The AP typically does not identify people who are victims of sexual abuse. Tigray was once considered a model in the fight against HIV. Years of awareness-raising efforts had brought the region’s HIV prevalence rate to 1.4%, one of the lowest in Ethiopia.

It's sad and awful, but -- once again -- why is America the only country responsible for stopping this?

Where is the U.N.? Where's the E.U.? Where are other African countries?

My taxes are so powerful they stop War AIDS LOLLLLLLL — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 26, 2025

That's what the AP is saying.

By the way, the war started in 2020. Who was president from 2021 until 2025, again?

American taxes prevent HIV!?! There was a cure all along? — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) March 26, 2025

It's a miracle!

I thought it took time to even test positive for HIV? No?



It has been like 5 minutes since there hasn’t been money sent. Are you all saying these programs can’t survive month to month without the US taxpayers?



This is wild. — SKDoubleDub (@SKDoubleDub33) March 26, 2025

This tells us the money was never going for what its stated purpose was.

Which kinda proves President Trump's point.

This war was in 2022, so technically it's Biden's fault. And please explain how giving these savages our money keeps them from getting AIDS.



(spoiler alert: it doesn't) — JK Johnny (@_JohnnyJones) March 26, 2025

Democrats are never responsible for their mistakes.

I’m not sure what HIV in Ethiopia has to do with the Federal Income taxes I just paid. They can be responsible for their own country’s issues or someone else can go pay for it. It’s not the American Taxpayers responsibility.



Typical propaganda AP story. — Finance Reb 🦈 (@OleMissRebel90) March 26, 2025

It's definitely on-brand for the AP.

This is getting wild. Now if we don’t send more money to poor countries they’ll get *squints* ‘War AIDS’



Feel bad now, bigots? https://t.co/tAIuNhKhJY — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 26, 2025

American taxpayer dollars fix all the world's problems!

War causes AIDS? Wow. That’s pretty wild. Ethiopia is weird. https://t.co/s9QIiqN7Mu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 26, 2025

The AP clearly didn't realize how this article would sound to normal people.

One of the biggest non sequiturs we've ever seen.

Maybe the Democrats shouldn't have used this as a slush fund, and then the USAID cuts wouldn't be happening. https://t.co/5RhyL0tReb — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) March 26, 2025

A wise woman once said the problem with socialism is you run out of other people's money.

They've run out of other people's money. And their patience.

