Vice President J.D. Vance Gets in Some Time at the Firing Range
CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was...
Death Threats Surge Against Gal Gadot in Snow White Chaos, Forcing Disney to...
This Tweet From NPR's CEO Is Making the Rounds During Her Failed Attempts...
Hello, Ratio! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Gets More Than Her Fair Share of...
Chevron Mocks California Lawmakers, Schools Voters on Sky-High Gas Prices
Mollie Hemingway Cites Notorious Media 'Bombshells' to Ask How Seriously We Should Take...
Trump Ends Jasmine Crockett's Career
Grab Your Popcorn! Watch Rep. Brandon Gill Absolutely Destroy NPR CEO Over Her...
Obese Moron on Mini Four-Wheeler Meets Cybertruck’s Bulletproof Brawn, Loses Hilariously (...
No-Brainer: Charles C.W. Cooke Shares Hill Op-Ed on How to Save Trillions on...
Has Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discovered the Police Can Be Useful for Keeping Reporters...
NY Rep. Daniel Goldman Gets Absolutely WRECKED Claiming Tesla Terrorism Investigations Are...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Says The Atlantic's Latest Proves 'Jeff Goldberg Has Never Seen...

Associated Propaganda BODIED for Shameful Article Blaming Trump Admin for Ethiopian AIDS Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on March 26, 2025
meme

We knew that the Left would start blaming President Donald Trump and DOGE for every death around the world following his USAID cuts.

And they already have. New York Times reporter Nicholas Kristof said President Trump killed two kids in South Sudan and Alex Cole blamed him for the death of a Taiwanese national in Thailand.

Advertisement

The Associated Press is here to add more bodies to the tally with this article:

They write:

The woman survived two brutal attacks in the dying days of the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. First, she said, she was dragged to a military encampment and gang-raped by Eritrean soldiers who held dozens of other women. Two days later, she was raped again by a group of militiamen.

Her attackers broke her collarbone and her wrist. They also infected her with HIV. More than two years later, she can sometimes buy antiretroviral drugs by selling part of the wheat she gets as a displaced person, but it’s not enough.

'I am strong, but my disease is getting worse and worse,' the woman told The Associated Press at a clinic in Shire, a town in northwestern Tigray. The AP typically does not identify people who are victims of sexual abuse.

Tigray was once considered a model in the fight against HIV. Years of awareness-raising efforts had brought the region’s HIV prevalence rate to 1.4%, one of the lowest in Ethiopia.

It's sad and awful, but -- once again -- why is America the only country responsible for stopping this?

Where is the U.N.? Where's the E.U.? Where are other African countries?

Recommended

CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was Drinking in Europe
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's what the AP is saying.

By the way, the war started in 2020. Who was president from 2021 until 2025, again?

It's a miracle!

This tells us the money was never going for what its stated purpose was.

Which kinda proves President Trump's point.

Democrats are never responsible for their mistakes.

It's definitely on-brand for the AP.

Advertisement

American taxpayer dollars fix all the world's problems!

The AP clearly didn't realize how this article would sound to normal people.

One of the biggest non sequiturs we've ever seen.

A wise woman once said the problem with socialism is you run out of other people's money.

They've run out of other people's money. And their patience.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: AFRICA AIDS AP ASSOCIATED PRESS DONALD TRUMP WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was Drinking in Europe
Grateful Calvin
This Tweet From NPR's CEO Is Making the Rounds During Her Failed Attempts to Deny Allegations of Bias
Doug P.
Vice President J.D. Vance Gets in Some Time at the Firing Range
Brett T.
Grab Your Popcorn! Watch Rep. Brandon Gill Absolutely Destroy NPR CEO Over Her Past 'Anti-Racist' Posts
Amy Curtis
Death Threats Surge Against Gal Gadot in Snow White Chaos, Forcing Disney to Boost Security for Star
justmindy
Chevron Mocks California Lawmakers, Schools Voters on Sky-High Gas Prices
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was Drinking in Europe Grateful Calvin
Advertisement