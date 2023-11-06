Ayanna Pressley DRAGGED Spectacularly for 'Miss Me With Your Thoughts and Prayers' Gun Grab Post

Look at Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley getting all big and bad in a post about gun grabbing. We especially like how she thinks any of us are thinking of or praying for her in the first place.

Advertisement

What a weirdie.

Take a look:

Miss me with your thoughts & prayers. We need:



—Universal background checks

—Assault weapons ban

—Comprehensive red flag laws

—Raise the purchasing age

—Closing the boyfriend loophole

—& more.



Gun violence is a public health crisis and we must legislate to save lives. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 5, 2023

She's so tough ... oh wait, no.

Miss me with your failed disarmament policies. We need:



—To rescind the NFA

—To ban militarized police

—To abolish the ATF

—To enforce Bruen

—To end immunity for politicians

—& more.



Government violence is a public health crisis and we must take away your power to save lives. — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) November 5, 2023

What he said.

After seeing what Hamas did I would never give up my guns. I don’t mind a background check, but every gun is an assault weapon so that doesn’t even make sense —and red flag laws would be something like your neighbor or boss that doesn’t like you reporting you.



No thanks not… — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) November 5, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Simple enough.

"Miss me with your thoughts & prayers."



Not a problem. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 5, 2023

Right?

That won’t solve anything though.



The vast majority of gun violence is in Democrat led cities with democrat killers.



Get with the Justin’s and go clean up Memphis, Nashville and DC. Numbers will drop dramatically. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) November 5, 2023

You swore an oath to uphold the constitution? — Spacewad (@DavidSpacewad) November 5, 2023

If you bring up the Constitution you'll only confuse her.

Miss me with everything you say. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) November 6, 2023

This works.

No to all of those — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) November 5, 2023

And FIN.

***

Related:

Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing Comer of 'Hiding Something'

HO-LEE CHIT: Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It

Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Whines that Community Notes Kept Him From Monetizing His Anti-Semitic Posts

ALMOST Figured it Out! White Lefty Woman RAGES Because it Took Her an Hour to Shop at Target (Watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.