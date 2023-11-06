Ayanna Pressley DRAGGED Spectacularly for 'Miss Me With Your Thoughts and Prayers' Gun Grab Post

Now why oh WHY would they do THAT?! Google Allegedly Censoring Nashville Shooter's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 06, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Look at Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley getting all big and bad in a post about gun grabbing. We especially like how she thinks any of us are thinking of or praying for her in the first place.

What a weirdie.

Take a look:

She's so tough ... oh wait, no.

What he said.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Simple enough.

Right? 

If you bring up the Constitution you'll only confuse her.

This works.

And FIN.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRATS GUN CONTROL SOCIALIST GUN CONFISCATION AYANNA PRESSLEY

