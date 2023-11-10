NYPD Data Torpedoes Biden White House & Media's 'Islamophobia' Distraction
Viral User Jackson Hinkle Has Been Spreading a LOT of BS About Israel (Here Are a FEW Fact-Checks)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on November 10, 2023
Twitchy Meme

We're not entirely sure why Jackson Hinkle has been working so hard to spread misinformation about Israel (while claiming people are trying to shut down 'the truth'), and honestly, we weren't sure if we should cover him at all considering his entire schtick is shock-copy and of course, what looks like a lot of BS.

Especially about Israel.

Luckily, there are quite a few fact-checks out there bouncing around that made our radar; this was what inspired us to finally cover him. 

Take a look:

So he claimed Hamas killed one of Israel's best snipers ... who doesn't even exist.

3.7 million views.

Is this all just a result of desperate engagement farming for a Twitter/X payday?

Hrm.

But wait, there's more.

Syria.

Not Gaza.

Color us shocked.

So many fact-checks, so little time.

Over two years ago.

Viewed 750k times.

So again, we have to wonder, what IS the purpose of this account? Is is just to appeal to anti-Semites for money? Or is there something more nefarious going on?

Either way, it's obvious the information he's sharing isn't always (if ever) honest, and he's supposedly making bank from it.

***

***

