Viral User Jackson Hinkle Has Been Spreading a LOT of BS About Israel (Here Are a FEW Fact-Checks)

We're not entirely sure why Jackson Hinkle has been working so hard to spread misinformation about Israel (while claiming people are trying to shut down 'the truth'), and honestly, we weren't sure if we should cover him at all considering his entire schtick is shock-copy and of course, what looks like a lot of BS.

Especially about Israel.

Luckily, there are quite a few fact-checks out there bouncing around that made our radar; this was what inspired us to finally cover him.

Take a look:

Thread: Israel-Hamas war misinformation - Day 35



Jackson Hinkle claims in a tweet with 3.7 million views that "one of Israel's best snipers Barib Yariel" has been killed by Hamas.



Not only does the image date back to at least 2020, but no-one named Barib Yariel seems to exist. pic.twitter.com/DNYUCj3MYF — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 10, 2023

So he claimed Hamas killed one of Israel's best snipers ... who doesn't even exist.

3.7 million views.

Is this all just a result of desperate engagement farming for a Twitter/X payday?

Hrm.

But wait, there's more.

This video, viewed 1.4 million times, claims to show children in Gaza.



But it's a compliation of clips showing children who lost their parents or family members during the war in Syria. pic.twitter.com/8CUoXbZilJ — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 10, 2023

Syria.

Not Gaza.

Color us shocked.

Jackson Hinkle is spreading misinformation again. These are not "breaking" pictures of US air strikes in Syria right now.



These images are from March, and show US strikes against an Iran-backed group in Deir el-Zour, Syria; fact-checked by @ContextFall. pic.twitter.com/UowYKArZmx — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 27, 2023

So many fact-checks, so little time.

This image of an Israeli air strike in Gaza, tweeted by Jackson Hinkle and viewed 750,000 times, is from the previous Israel-Hamas war in May 2021, not now.



The strike reportedly targeted the Ansar compound, linked to Hamas. pic.twitter.com/dRsMkdZGKl — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 7, 2023

Over two years ago.

Viewed 750k times.

Max Blumenthal tells lie that Israel’s newspaper of record, Haaretz, reported that the Israeli military “wound up getting orders…to shell homes with Israeli citizens inside them” on 10/7.



Jackson Hinkle has also defamed Haaretz with this lie when it was clearly Hamas terrorists pic.twitter.com/dbxKHEZizO — Matthew Dimitri (@themattdimitri) November 9, 2023

Except that there is no sniper named Barib Yariel in IDF, "Barib" or "Yariel" are not even Hebrew names, and the photo below is a random stock photo from 2020, the rest of his tweet is accurate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OUnOyR3sLG — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 9, 2023

So again, we have to wonder, what IS the purpose of this account? Is is just to appeal to anti-Semites for money? Or is there something more nefarious going on?

Either way, it's obvious the information he's sharing isn't always (if ever) honest, and he's supposedly making bank from it.

***

