Someone Call 9-1-1 Because Rabbi Shmuley Just WRECKED Cenk Uygur Over Israel on Piers Morgan (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on November 10, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Well ... this didn't go well for Cenk Uygur.

Like, at all.

Rabbi Shmuley wrecked, trounced, walloped, decimated, and even NUKED Cenk during this back and forth about Israel and it's glorious. Watch Pier Morgan's face as well, it's highly entertaining as he's trying to remain neutral.

Advertisement

At least we think that's what he's doing - the dude could just have gas for all we know.

Watch:

Boom.

Boom again

Boom a third time.

And all Cenk can do is sit there and make faces and get angry. Oh, and call names because that's what he does best. 

It is definitely popcorn-worthy.

Considering we've seen how he treats people at airports? Yeah. 

Awww, that was Rabbi Shmuley. Dude is a bada*s. Just sayin'.

Yeah, Leftists and Progressives love throwing the word 'bigot' around - at this point, it just means someone who dares disagree with them/

