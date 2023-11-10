Someone Call 9-1-1 Because Rabbi Shmuley Just WRECKED Cenk Uygur Over Israel on Piers Morgan (Watch)

Well ... this didn't go well for Cenk Uygur.

Like, at all.

Rabbi Shmuley wrecked, trounced, walloped, decimated, and even NUKED Cenk during this back and forth about Israel and it's glorious. Watch Pier Morgan's face as well, it's highly entertaining as he's trying to remain neutral.

At least we think that's what he's doing - the dude could just have gas for all we know.

Watch:

Cenk Uygur looses it on Piers Morgan when he gets to hear some uncomfortable facts.



“You bigot, you racist,” - he tries to counter pic.twitter.com/g5P9EupAlg — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 10, 2023

Boom.

Boom again

Boom a third time.

And all Cenk can do is sit there and make faces and get angry. Oh, and call names because that's what he does best.

It is definitely popcorn-worthy.

Uygur deserves to be treated this way 24/7, even at the grocery store. — Saveus (@elon_saveus) November 10, 2023

Considering we've seen how he treats people at airports? Yeah.

@RabbiShmuley : Whenever someone starts using personal names & screaming like a lunatic, they're losing the debate...



1 Minute Later:@cenkuygur : SHUT UP..! YOU BIGOT, YOU RACIST...! — Roger - "Proud MAGA Outsider" (@Neanderthal_Rog) November 10, 2023

Awww, that was Rabbi Shmuley. Dude is a bada*s. Just sayin'.

Ha ha, “Bigot” 😂. That’s the exact word being used by some people where I come from when they’ve lost an arguement or when they’re being faced with the truth. — Boy 1904 (@OluwaseunAmos3) November 10, 2023

Yeah, Leftists and Progressives love throwing the word 'bigot' around - at this point, it just means someone who dares disagree with them/

***

