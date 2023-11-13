QAnon Shaman Files for 2024 Congressional Bid and LOOOOOL, Lefites are Melting Down AND Freaking TF Out

Just when we thought things couldn't get any crazier ...

Jan. 6 Capitol riot ‘QAnon Shaman’ files for 2024 congressional bid https://t.co/wpsU9Y6Gi9 pic.twitter.com/9U6AzAHTyD — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2023

From the New York Post:

Arizona resident Jacob Chansley, the Jan. 6, 2021 rioter dubbed the “QAnon Shaman” whose image was ubiquitous on televisions as he wore face paint with animal fur and horns, plans to run for Congress in 2024. The 35-year-old filed a statement of interest last Thursday, which, according to the Associated Press, indicates Chansley wants to run as a Libertarian in next year’s election for the 8th Congressional District seat in Arizona. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., announced in October that she will not seek re-election to her seat, which the 64-year-old woman was first elected to in 2018. Her term will officially end in January 2025.

Cue the screeching:

Sure. We’re already a joke of a country — ThanhNguyen (@ThanhNguye89938) November 13, 2023

Evil clown — Jim Walsh- 🇺🇦 ☮️ (@jim_walsh_trust) November 13, 2023

Well new York post like to publish fake stories.https://t.co/jPRUmpDXi5 — Bob kane (@Bobkane95273732) November 13, 2023

Oh no, Vanity Fair thinks the New York Post posts fake stories.

Whatever will they do?

Another complete moron on the Republican side — Gunk (@MrTonyGunk) November 13, 2023

Waaaaaanh.

Unpopular opinion: I still think he’s a Fed https://t.co/5rNpRilfGZ — The Better Chrissy (@cam5442) November 13, 2023

Umm ... ok.

Heh.

***

***

