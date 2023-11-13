QAnon Shaman Files for 2024 Congressional Bid and LOOOOOL, Lefites are Melting Down AND Freaking TF Out

Jen Psaki's Warning About Trump Melts Projection Detectors (But Makes a GREAT Case...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on November 13, 2023

Just when we thought things couldn't get any crazier ...

From the New York Post:

Arizona resident Jacob Chansley, the Jan. 6, 2021 rioter dubbed the “QAnon Shaman” whose image was ubiquitous on televisions as he wore face paint with animal fur and horns, plans to run for Congress in 2024.

The 35-year-old filed a statement of interest last Thursday, which, according to the Associated Press, indicates Chansley wants to run as a Libertarian in next year’s election for the 8th Congressional District seat in Arizona.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., announced in October that she will not seek re-election to her seat, which the 64-year-old woman was first elected to in 2018.

Her term will officially end in January 2025.

Cue the screeching:

Oh no, Vanity Fair thinks the New York Post posts fake stories.

Whatever will they do?

Waaaaaanh.

Umm ... ok.

Heh.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CONGRESS QANON 2024 ELECTION

