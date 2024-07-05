Serial Sexual Harasser?! WHAT?! Aides Biden Has Allegedly 'Lost All Independence' To Are BAD BAD News

Mainstream media reporting stories most of us were aware of years ago and acting like they're breaking news would be highly entertaining if we all knew they knew better and would rather just lie to us. The only reason any of them are reporting the truth now is that they can't tell us not to believe our lying eyes this time around because the whole country and even the world saw Biden is not all there.

Advertisement

It wasn't cough medicine.

It wasn't being tired.

It was just Biden being old.

Now we're getting stories about Biden having no independence and literally being 'herded' around by Jill Biden's aides. If we were wondering who's really running the country, pretty sure Jill just gave it away.

This is nuts:

.@Axios with a blaring 🚨 sentence this morning - Joe Biden has “lost all independence” according to a former WH staff member. Um, guys… pic.twitter.com/XcaHXnhknW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 5, 2024

It get worse.

Much worse.

So Anthony is a serial sexual harasser, and Ashley has hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loan debt. What will we discover about Annie? pic.twitter.com/5G4pnAZspv — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 5, 2024

And these are people Jill trusts her husband aka the PRESIDENT with.

Biden Advisor “Ashley” of “Annie, Ashley, and Anthony” who are secretly running the country and operating Joe like a marionette - has herself some WILD student debt.



Explains Biden’s constant efforts to break the law on student debt and bail Ashley out.https://t.co/Kl79RdMX8o https://t.co/QBXBcxV0Rk pic.twitter.com/IvVFVO86YN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 5, 2024

Holy Hell.

Those three are *Jill Biden's* aides.



Hmmmmm. — Canny Craftz (@CannyCraftz) July 5, 2024

Wow.

She owns multiple properties for development and 8 residential rental properties but can’t figure out what they are worth. — Nathan Harding (@harding_nathan) July 5, 2024

Herding geriatric presidents must be more lucrative than we realize.

Wait, she incurred that debt over a period of FIFTEEN YEARS? I've heard of slow learners but that's gotta be some kind of record. — Wodeshed (@Wodeshed) July 5, 2024

And Jill has them both babysitting her husband.

The plot thickens.

======================================================================

Related:

It's Time to Play What's That Stain! Biden Pic Shows Sorta Gross and OBVIOUS Jacket Stain and OMG-LOL

This Is a JOKE! Grocery Store Owner/Operator Takes Biden's Claims About Grocery Store Price Gouging APART

Just WOW: Do NOT Let Media Spin June Jobs Numbers Because the Reality Is NOT Good for America (OR Biden)

Black Podcasters DROP Mark Hamill on His Empty Head for Smugly Asking for Someone to Explain 'Black Jobs'

SOOO Many Haters, SOOO Little Time: Let's Check in on the Twitchy Hate Mail, Shall We?

=======================================================================