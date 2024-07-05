Still No Apology From CBS News for This 2-Week-Old Pure Propaganda Defense of...
It's Time to Play What's That Stain! Biden Pic Shows Sorta Gross and...
Liz Just Take the L! Trump-Obsessed Liz Cheney DRAGGED Brutally for Trying to...
This Is a JOKE! Grocery Store Owner/Operator Takes Biden's Claims About Grocery Store...
Dem Sen. Bob Casey's Staffer Did NOT Want This Reporter Asking About Biden's...
Just WOW: Do NOT Let Media Spin June Jobs Numbers Because the Reality...
Black Podcasters DROP Mark Hamill on His Empty Head for Smugly Asking for...
'Incredible'! Here's the Evolution of Joe Scarborough's Biden Spin (Up to This Morning)
SOOO Many Haters, SOOO Little Time: Let's Check in on the Twitchy Hate...
SHE Oughta Know: Olivia Nuzzi's Conveniently-Timed Conspiracy to Protect Biden Piece Ticks...
The Magic Is Gone: Abigail Disney and Big Dem Donors Withhold Donations Until...
Christmas in July? Biden Belts Out a Hearty 'Ho, Ho, Ho!' on Independence...
VIP: Project 2025 Talking Points Memo Has Gone Out And We Are OVER...
The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive...

Serial Sexual Harasser?! WHAT?! Aides Biden Has Allegedly 'Lost All Independence' To Are BAD BAD News

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on July 05, 2024
CNN

Mainstream media reporting stories most of us were aware of years ago and acting like they're breaking news would be highly entertaining if we all knew they knew better and would rather just lie to us. The only reason any of them are reporting the truth now is that they can't tell us not to believe our lying eyes this time around because the whole country and even the world saw Biden is not all there.

Advertisement

It wasn't cough medicine.

It wasn't being tired.

It was just Biden being old.

Now we're getting stories about Biden having no independence and literally being 'herded' around by Jill Biden's aides. If we were wondering who's really running the country, pretty sure Jill just gave it away.

This is nuts:

It get worse.

Much worse.

And these are people Jill trusts her husband aka the PRESIDENT with.

Holy Hell.

Wow.

Recommended

The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Herding geriatric presidents must be more lucrative than we realize.

And Jill has them both babysitting her husband.

The plot thickens.

======================================================================

Related:

It's Time to Play What's That Stain! Biden Pic Shows Sorta Gross and OBVIOUS Jacket Stain and OMG-LOL

This Is a JOKE! Grocery Store Owner/Operator Takes Biden's Claims About Grocery Store Price Gouging APART

Just WOW: Do NOT Let Media Spin June Jobs Numbers Because the Reality Is NOT Good for America (OR Biden)

Black Podcasters DROP Mark Hamill on His Empty Head for Smugly Asking for Someone to Explain 'Black Jobs'

SOOO Many Haters, SOOO Little Time: Let's Check in on the Twitchy Hate Mail, Shall We?

=======================================================================

Tags: JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision)
Aaron Walker
Liz Just Take the L! Trump-Obsessed Liz Cheney DRAGGED Brutally for Trying to Politicize Independence Day
Sam J.
It's Time to Play What's That Stain! Biden Pic Shows Sorta Gross and OBVIOUS Jacket Stain and OMG-LOL
Sam J.
This Is a JOKE! Grocery Store Owner/Operator Takes Biden's Claims About Grocery Store Price Gouging APART
Sam J.
Black Podcasters DROP Mark Hamill on His Empty Head for Smugly Asking for Someone to Explain 'Black Jobs'
Sam J.
Dem Sen. Bob Casey's Staffer Did NOT Want This Reporter Asking About Biden's Fitness for Office
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision) Aaron Walker
Advertisement