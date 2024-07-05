Black Podcasters DROP Mark Hamill on His Empty Head for Smugly Asking for Someone to Explain 'Black Jobs'

Ugh, is there any account thirstier for attention on Twitter/X than Mark Hamill's? This guy is such a joke, such an absolute disappointment, which is super depressing for so many people especially in GenX who grew up loving Star Wars.

What's that old saying? Never meet your heroes? Yeah ... that's it.

Hamill is definitely not a hero.

For example, he's really reaching here trying to dunk on Trump for the 'black jobs' comment EVEN THOUGH it was CNN who brought up the topic in the first place.

I would really "like" someone to explain just exactly what a "black job" is.

Anyone?#LikeSkywalker https://t.co/2vvbgW2OIy — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 3, 2024

Not entirely sure what he thought he'd get here but we're PRETTY SURE it didn't include getting dropped on his big dumb head by Verbal Riot:

Sure Mark, I'll explain. Basically, ANY job that a Black person would normally go out and apply for are now going to illegal foreigners instead, therefor making it harder for Black folks to pay our bills and eat. Does this help, or naw? — Verbal Riot (@verbalriotshow) July 3, 2024

Yup, that helps.

Well, it doesn't help Hamill, it makes him look even dopier than usual BUT it helps everyone else.

Why are you outraged over “black jobs” but not when people say “black owned businesses”. — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) July 3, 2024

Because he's an opportunistic, biased, ignorant, uninformed, desperate-for-attention bung-hole? Just spitballin'.

Look at all these givers and helpers answering Hamill's dumb question.

Sure here....Let me know if you watched... pic.twitter.com/ISVzpgvr6a — Moegreen (@Bill29487414) July 3, 2024

Oof.

An occupation in which blacks are predominately employed. pic.twitter.com/8FKerCUsdI — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) July 3, 2024

Who knew?

No problem, here you go. Enjoy 😎🇺🇸



While you’re at it Mark, you should ask what a Black college, Black business, Black vote, and make sure you tell them to make sure an vote for Biden or "they ain’t black".. pic.twitter.com/WsWy5MITx4 — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) July 3, 2024

Ask stupid questions, win stupid prizes.

