Memo's Gone Out: Biden Tells Governors He's 'In It to Win It', and...
There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing...
Cheese Slides Even FARTHER Off Jen Rubin's Cracker in Manic, Frantic, Bizarre Post...
Media Lapdogs: AP DOUBLES DOWN, Says Biden Is Both 'Sharp, Focused' But Also...
Mollie Hemingway Adds to the List of Reasons 'Our Corrupt Press Deserve Your...
Lefties Go Straight-Up Blue Anon Making CUH-RAZY Claims About CNN Sabotaging Biden During...
THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to...
Los Angeles Café Owner Denying Service to a Jewish Man Shows the Worst...
'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly...
BREAKING: Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)
We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe...
After Decades of Malpractice, Bias, and LIES Journalism Might Finally Face Its Reckoning
Will Mark Ruffalo Get the Gina Carano Treatment From Disney?
NYT Executive Editor Says They've Stayed on Biden's Mental Acuity At Every Turn

DBag Lefty Who Told People They'd Have to Kill Trump-Supporting Family Members Backpedals, Plays Victim

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on July 04, 2024
Twitter/X

In case you missed it, people on the Left are losing their ever-loving minds even more after the presidential debate last week when Biden all but nuked not only his campaign but honestly his current term as well. Don't get us wrong, we hardly expected our Lefty pals to keep it together when it became clear Biden was done BUT wow, we did not expect the outright calls for violence and murder from these people.

Advertisement

Add in the multiple SCOTUS rulings that went the country's way (which means those rulings did not go the Left's way) and it's been a complete and utter insane asylum on social media.

From the 'Orange is the New Black' lunatic calling on Biden to 'take Trump out' to this nobody-dbag Matt Croyle telling people they'd have to kill their Trump-supporting family members, it's been eye-opening and scary all in one.

You'd have to be either insane or evil to post something like this so openly ... 

Welp, Croyle soon figured out this was not ok as he protected his account, then claimed he was gone for 12 hours for violating X Terms of Service (who'da thunk calling for the mass-murder of millions would be a big no-no?), and is now mass-blocking anyone who has called him out.

Bullies are typically cowards.

Oh, and speaking of cowards, the Oil Valley Film Festival he's connected to released this statement on Twitter/X and of course, turned off replies:

Nobody doxxed Croyle, everything was in his bio.

Recommended

There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing Well About Biden, Like At All (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Legal action for what? People defending themselves from a seemingly crazy person who told people to murder their family members?

Alrighty then.

We were also sent this statement that is allegedly from Croyle, but since he's locked down and blocked most of X, we cannot verify BUT we're including it because why not?

OOPS, his bad.

He didn't mean it.

He's the real victim here.

Blah blah blah.

We've seen this so many times, someone horrible says something horrible and then pretends it's not their fault for saying something horrible because Trump bad.

Advertisement

Yawn.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

======================================================================

Related:

Lefties Go Straight-Up Blue Anon Making CUH-RAZY Claims About CNN Sabotaging Biden During the Debate

THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to VAPORIZE Team Biden

'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly TRUE Biden Claim

Orange is the New Black Actress/LOON Posts VIOLENT Meltdown Calling on Biden to 'Take Trump Out' (Watch)

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! First Democrat Officially Calls on Biden to Withdraw and Grab Yer Popcorn

=======================================================================

Tags: LEFT LEFTIES VIOLENT RHETORIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing Well About Biden, Like At All (Watch)
Sam J.
Cheese Slides Even FARTHER Off Jen Rubin's Cracker in Manic, Frantic, Bizarre Post About 'Comatose Biden'
Sam J.
THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to VAPORIZE Team Biden
Sam J.
Memo's Gone Out: Biden Tells Governors He's 'In It to Win It', and They Dutifully Carry the Water for Him
Amy Curtis
Mollie Hemingway Adds to the List of Reasons 'Our Corrupt Press Deserve Your Contempt'
Doug P.
'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly TRUE Biden Claim
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing Well About Biden, Like At All (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement