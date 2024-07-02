Orange is the New Black Actress/LOON Posts VIOLENT Meltdown Calling on Biden to 'Take Trump Out' (Watch)

This is Lea Delaria and she is apparently known for starring in 'Orange is the New Black' and being the first openly gay comic to appear on American television with her 1993 appearance on Arsenio. Clearly she has lost her sense of humor and perhaps even her mind because now she's taken to TikTok to post openly about how much she hates SCOTUS especially Clarence Thomas who she racially attacks. Oh, and she also tells Biden to 'take Trump out' because he's like HItler

Or something.

Chick is cray.

Watch (note, she is not only a lunatic but she is obscene so if you don't want people hearing eff-this and eff-that we would encourage headphones, earbuds or listen in private):

This person needs to be investigated.



Also, if this is how they act now, prepare yourself for vlolence in November. pic.twitter.com/gzxGOafBnZ — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 2, 2024

Yeah. Yikes. All the yikes.

Someone needs to alert someone else with some authority about her being a threat because this is not normal.

This is dangerous.

Damn, I didn't even know the psychic lady from Poltergeist was still alive. — Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) July 2, 2024

Trump should save this. For reasons. — The Harsh Truth (@HarshTruthUSA) July 2, 2024

But you know, us evil people on the Right are the violent and dangerous ones. Totally.

What’s really sad is that Joe Biden has taken policy advice from exactly this kind of person before. — Cowboy At Heart 🇺🇸 (@4thPointofCntct) July 2, 2024

Indeed he has.

Apparently this is her:

She seems so nice and stuff.

Some are saying she has deleted this ...

Someone must’ve received a visit from the FBI, she deleted it. Hollywood sure is pissed. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) July 2, 2024

BUT that doesn't mean we let her off the hook.

The Internet (even TikTok) is forever.

======================================================================

