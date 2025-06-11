NY Times' Headline About 'Limited' Impact From Trump's Tariffs Drips With Disappointment

It was only inevitable that at some point a thousand Dem and media "Trump crashes the economy" takes would age badly, but the New York Times brought the news to lefties who will be disappointed.

You can almost feel the letdown in the Times' post about the news:

Breaking News: U.S. consumer prices rose 2.4% in May from a year earlier, a reading that shows the impact of President Trump’s tariffs remains limited. https://t.co/DK3qNict5z — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 11, 2025

Sorry, NYT. Not this time.

Missing the word "dammit" at the end, but otherwise a good headline. https://t.co/J4Zr82qoo9 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 11, 2025

Up next we expect the obligatory "prices didn't go up because of Trump's tariffs and here's why that's not necessarily a good thing" from the media (looking at you, CNN).

Strange way of saying “we were wrong” — Pundit Review (@PunditReview) June 11, 2025

It's really the best they can do.

Yesterday NYT: Trump Crashes Economy

Today NYT: Oops, Never mind https://t.co/VTsRRmBIPC — North Avenue Trade School🐝 (@DrGeorgeBurdell) June 11, 2025

Now they'll hope we just forget what they'd been previously reporting and move on.

So the NYT panic porn on the economy was unfounded. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) June 11, 2025

They tried, and will try again at some point.