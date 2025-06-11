NY Times' Headline About 'Limited' Impact From Trump's Tariffs Drips With Disappointment

Jesse Kelly, Twitter Troll Extraordinaire, Unleashes Chaos on Unsuspecting Law Enforcement...
Doug P. | 3:38 PM on June 11, 2025
Twitchy

It was only inevitable that at some point a thousand Dem and media "Trump crashes the economy" takes would age badly, but the New York Times brought the news to lefties who will be disappointed.

You can almost feel the letdown in the Times' post about the news: 

Sorry, NYT. Not this time. 

Up next we expect the obligatory "prices didn't go up because of Trump's tariffs and here's why that's not necessarily a good thing" from the media (looking at you, CNN). 

It's really the best they can do.

Now they'll hope we just forget what they'd been previously reporting and move on. 

They tried, and will try again at some point. 

