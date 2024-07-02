Tucker Carlson Reveals Dr. Jill's Power Grab and Beef With Obama
Joe Is NOT a Good Man: However Bad You Think Biden Is, This...
Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in...
Democratic Governors Held 'Governors ONLY' Meeting to Discuss Biden Concerns and HOO BOY...
Do You Even HISTORY, Jen?! Jennifer Rubin Praising Nazi to Dunk on Trump...
Hmm: Mika Brzezinski Hosts ‘Morning Joe’ Without Scarborough After Post-Debate Quarrel
WATCH As Obama DHS Sec Johnson Makes Case for Biden on Morning Joe:...
'Tone-Deaf Political DISASTER'! CNN Sr. Political Commentator Savagely TEARS Into Biden an...
Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits...
Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and...
Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immun...
Randi Weingarten FALLS Flat on Her Face Trying to Show Her Support for...
Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show'...
Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the...

New York Post Doesn't Pull a SINGLE Punch Pummeling Joe AND Jill Biden on Today's Front Page and DAAAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on July 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

We're starting to wonder if maybe, JUST maybe, the New York Post took it personally when Team Biden targeted them so obnoxiously back in 2020 when they broke the Hunter Biden laptop story. Heck, we'd hardly blame them because wow, that was pretty awful. Shameless, skeezy, underhanded, corrupt, and even unconstitutional ...

Advertisement

Yeah, they should be pissed off.

And we think they are.

Check out their front-page today:

It's nice of them to include Jill, don't you think?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You guys, we can only enjoy this so much; true story, this editor has laughed and smiled so much her cheeks are starting to ache a bit. Perhaps after spending nearly four years living in a crap economy ruined by the Botox-Filled Bag of Stupid (new nickname for Joe, a little clunky for a t-shirt sure, but it works) we're just so relieved to see any sort of comeuppance that we can't help but smile.

And enjoy it.

Just put an orange filter on it, that should work.

Recommended

Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in NY After SCOTUS Ruling
Sam J.
Advertisement

Don't it?

We should all demand a refund!

======================================================================

Related:

Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in NY After SCOTUS Ruling

Joe Is NOT a Good Man: However Bad You Think Biden Is, This Detailed Thread Proves He's SO MUCH Worse

Democratic Governors Held 'Governors ONLY' Meeting to Discuss Biden Concerns and HOO BOY (Thread)

Do You Even HISTORY, Jen?! Jennifer Rubin Praising Nazi to Dunk on Trump Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

'Tone-Deaf Political DISASTER'! CNN Sr. Political Commentator Savagely TEARS Into Biden and Dems (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN NEW YORK POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in NY After SCOTUS Ruling
Sam J.
Democratic Governors Held 'Governors ONLY' Meeting to Discuss Biden Concerns and HOO BOY (Thread)
Sam J.
Do You Even HISTORY, Jen?! Jennifer Rubin Praising Nazi to Dunk on Trump Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits TOO CLOSE to Home for Her
Sam J.
Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
'Tone-Deaf Political DISASTER'! CNN Sr. Political Commentator Savagely TEARS Into Biden and Dems (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in NY After SCOTUS Ruling Sam J.
Advertisement