New York Post Doesn't Pull a SINGLE Punch Pummeling Joe AND Jill Biden on Today's Front Page and DAAAMN

We're starting to wonder if maybe, JUST maybe, the New York Post took it personally when Team Biden targeted them so obnoxiously back in 2020 when they broke the Hunter Biden laptop story. Heck, we'd hardly blame them because wow, that was pretty awful. Shameless, skeezy, underhanded, corrupt, and even unconstitutional ...

Yeah, they should be pissed off.

And we think they are.

Check out their front-page today:

It's nice of them to include Jill, don't you think?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You guys, we can only enjoy this so much; true story, this editor has laughed and smiled so much her cheeks are starting to ache a bit. Perhaps after spending nearly four years living in a crap economy ruined by the Botox-Filled Bag of Stupid (new nickname for Joe, a little clunky for a t-shirt sure, but it works) we're just so relieved to see any sort of comeuppance that we can't help but smile.

And enjoy it.

This GIF hits...a few different ways with this cover.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tS9P64d5Hj — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 2, 2024

They should have used the bronzer Biden from last night. — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) July 2, 2024

Just put an orange filter on it, that should work.

OH MY GOD! 🤣🤣🤣

Someone needs a raise. — Chairman of the Peanut Gallery 🛡️ (@Chr_PnutGallery) July 2, 2024

Well this seems more fitting. — Carla (@thecoffeesfresh) July 2, 2024

Don't it?

We should all demand a refund!

