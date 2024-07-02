Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in NY After SCOTUS Ruling

Gosh, this seems kind of important, don't you think?

Sounds like some things are happening with Trump's conviction and sentencing ...

NEW - The Manhattan DA’s office said Tuesday it would not oppose Trump’s request to file a motion arguing his conviction should be tossed, a move that will almost certainly delay Trump’s sentencing, which is currently set for July 11. Reporting w/ @AaronKatersky & @PCCharalambous pic.twitter.com/z6VzU8L2ug — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

From our sister site, Townhall:

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his prosecution team have agreed to delay scheduled sentencing for former President Donald Trump on July 11 after the Supreme Court ruled Monday U.S. presidents have immunity for "official acts.” On Monday night Trump’s legal team filed a letter with Judge Juan Merchan to have 34 convictions in the case tossed out, citing the Supreme Court’s opinion. Advertisement

"Although the Manhattan case does not center on Mr. Trump’s presidency or official acts — but rather personal activity during his campaign — his lawyers argued on Monday that prosecutors had built their case partly on evidence from his time in the White House,” the New York Times reports. “And under the Supreme Court’s new ruling, prosecutors not only cannot charge a president for any official acts, but also cannot cite evidence involving official acts to bolster other accusations."

Lefties are going to lose their freakin' MINDS.

Correction, they ARE losing their minds:

Always kicking the can down the road.

More delays. 🙄 — Sandy (@sandiechill) July 2, 2024

They're such vengeful little things ...

Oh, FFS! I can only hope that Judge Merchan tells both parties to pack sand and goes ahead with the sentencing on July 11th.



A pipe dream, I know. But one can hope. — Silence Not an Option 🇺🇸 🇩🇪 (@SilenceNotanOpt) July 2, 2024

Waaaaaaaanh.

Maybe I’m nuts but this case has been adjudicated. How can yesterday’s SCOTUS decision have any bearing on a state trial that has already happened. It is done and dusted. — Sis 🇺🇦🌈🏳️‍⚧️☕️☮️🟧🟦 (@SCLM65) July 2, 2024

They so badly want him punished. It's crazy.

How about we the people object? — MomBug (@MomBug) July 2, 2024

Yeah, you guys should try that. Let us know how that works out for you.

Heh.

… with the possibility of vacating the verdict. I JUST DONT GET IT. — DividedWiiStand (@dividedwiistand) July 2, 2024

IT WAS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED.

Pretty simple.

This is all over folks. Trump won. Pack your bags. — 🔥 (@oceanicgrey) July 2, 2024

Let us pray.

======================================================================

Related:

Democratic Governors Held 'Governors ONLY' Meeting to Discuss Biden Concerns and HOO BOY (Thread)

Advertisement

Do You Even HISTORY, Jen?! Jennifer Rubin Praising Nazi to Dunk on Trump Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

'Tone-Deaf Political DISASTER'! CNN Sr. Political Commentator Savagely TEARS Into Biden and Dems (Watch)

Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits TOO CLOSE to Home for Her

Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD

=======================================================================