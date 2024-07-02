New York Post Doesn't Pull a SINGLE Punch Pummeling Joe AND Jill Biden...
Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in NY After SCOTUS Ruling

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Gosh, this seems kind of important, don't you think?

Sounds like some things are happening with Trump's conviction and sentencing ... 

From our sister site, Townhall:

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his prosecution team have agreed to delay scheduled sentencing for former President Donald Trump on July 11 after the Supreme Court ruled Monday U.S. presidents have immunity for "official acts.” On Monday night Trump’s legal team filed a letter with Judge Juan Merchan to have 34 convictions in the case tossed out, citing the Supreme Court’s opinion. 

"Although the Manhattan case does not center on Mr. Trump’s presidency or official acts — but rather personal activity during his campaign — his lawyers argued on Monday that prosecutors had built their case partly on evidence from his time in the White House,” the New York Times reports. “And under the Supreme Court’s new ruling, prosecutors not only cannot charge a president for any official acts, but also cannot cite evidence involving official acts to bolster other accusations."

Lefties are going to lose their freakin' MINDS.

Correction, they ARE losing their minds:

They're such vengeful little things ... 

Waaaaaaaanh.

They so badly want him punished. It's crazy.

Yeah, you guys should try that. Let us know how that works out for you.

Heh.

IT WAS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED.

Pretty simple.

Let us pray.

