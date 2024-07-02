Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits...
Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immun...
Randi Weingarten FALLS Flat on Her Face Trying to Show Her Support for...
Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show'...
Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the...
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes
Rob Reiner: Trump Shot Someone And The Supreme Court Allowed Him to Get...
New York Times: Let’s Have Independence Day Without Meat or Fireworks
Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out
San Francisco Police Confirm Full Nudity at Pride Events Is Legal
Tucker Carlson: Dr. Jill Biden Keeping Joe Away From People Who Want Him...
Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Harry Sisson Congratulates the BET Awards for Calling Out the INSANE Project 2025
Lawyer Says Biden Can Have the Military Execute Steve Bannon in the Prison...

Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're not entirely sure if Team Biden thought it would somehow make him look less like a walking, talking, Botox-filled cadaver if they spray-tanned him a bit but ultimately all they did was give his critics even more material to work with. Dude was not tan, he was not bronze, he was ORANGE ... giving 'orange man bad' a whole new meaning.

Advertisement

Hilarious for us, not so hilarious for Democrats who still can't seem to figure things out or find their backside with BOTH their hands.

What a delightful, delicious mess.

Luckily, Twitter/X did what Twitter/X always does best when there's something super embarrassing for a politician goes viral and the jokes have been writing themselves. Here are some of the best 'orange Biden' takes that we feel are definitely comedy GOLD.

Heh.

And you know he also has that strange oily feel plastic containers get even after you've had spaghetti in it ... even AFTER washing multiple times. 

HAAAAAAA.

It's so BRIGHT.

Even Olivia Nuzzi noticed.

And not in a good way.

Recommended

Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immunity Ruling
Sam J.
Advertisement

The tan lines around the eyes truly is perfection. Jack!

Oof, that's gotta sting.

Unfortunately he's not also delicious like Orange Chicken from Panda Express.

That'll fix it!

*snort*

Oompa loompa, doopity doe. This orange man's first name is Joe.

Not terrible.

The powder is from a bag of Cheetos, yes?

Advertisement

KNEW IT.

Who knows? Maybe orange marmalade is good for the skin?

And fin.

======================================================================

Related:

Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immunity Ruling

He Gonna CRY?! Marc Elias Whining About the Two-Tiered Justice System Is Absolutely DELISH (Watch)

Zeek Arkham OWNS Lefty Woman Lecturing Black People About How Racist Trump Is for Saying 'The Blacks'

HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This 38-Second Clip About the Essence of Democracy

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immunity Ruling
Sam J.
Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits TOO CLOSE to Home for Her
Sam J.
Randi Weingarten FALLS Flat on Her Face Trying to Show Her Support for Biden-Harris Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show' Moments President Biden's Had
Doug P.
Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the Fascists
Brett T.
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immunity Ruling Sam J.
Advertisement