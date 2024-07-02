Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD

We're not entirely sure if Team Biden thought it would somehow make him look less like a walking, talking, Botox-filled cadaver if they spray-tanned him a bit but ultimately all they did was give his critics even more material to work with. Dude was not tan, he was not bronze, he was ORANGE ... giving 'orange man bad' a whole new meaning.

Advertisement

Hilarious for us, not so hilarious for Democrats who still can't seem to figure things out or find their backside with BOTH their hands.

What a delightful, delicious mess.

Luckily, Twitter/X did what Twitter/X always does best when there's something super embarrassing for a politician goes viral and the jokes have been writing themselves. Here are some of the best 'orange Biden' takes that we feel are definitely comedy GOLD.

Heh.

He looks like a plastic container after you’ve had spaghetti in it. pic.twitter.com/nZXLwIdRw0 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 2, 2024

And you know he also has that strange oily feel plastic containers get even after you've had spaghetti in it ... even AFTER washing multiple times.

You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the orange man pic.twitter.com/5WJ2m1QyZ6 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 2, 2024

HAAAAAAA.

It's so BRIGHT.

Somebody at the White House finally applied bronzer to the president pic.twitter.com/PrmF4sTKAH — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 1, 2024

Even Olivia Nuzzi noticed.

And not in a good way.

Biden Unveils Cool New Look And Campaign Slogan 'Make United States Superb A Second Time' https://t.co/KAwiKT2I3S pic.twitter.com/0wJV7LhFQB — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 2, 2024

The tan lines around the eyes truly is perfection. Jack!

Joe Biden has become more orange than Trump pic.twitter.com/0ClbV93gGC — boxingMD (@BoxingMD1) July 2, 2024

Trump beat Biden so bad mf turnt orange pic.twitter.com/GCzmPZ5BXj — sisk (@mns) July 2, 2024

Oof, that's gotta sting.

Joe Biden dead ass looks exactly like Orange Chicken from Panda Express. pic.twitter.com/o91pDSlTb5 — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) July 2, 2024

Unfortunately he's not also delicious like Orange Chicken from Panda Express.

Joe Biden loses the debate badly.



Media: Something must change drastically.



Biden staff: Get me the spray tan, extra Orange. https://t.co/iUCctVrxXP — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) July 2, 2024

That'll fix it!

Dearest Jill,

I worry about the Supreme Court and our Constitution. I am so worried and mad I look like an Orange Man. No Secret Service or any other secret is going to calm me down. I am going to do something with Seal Team 6 if it is the last thing I do! End of quote.



GJB — General Joe Biden - Civil War General (@GeneralBiden) July 2, 2024

*snort*

"You wanna vote for the orange man? Look, fat, I can be orange too!"--Joe "Oompa Loompa" Biden. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/TCrAFv6KMO — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) July 2, 2024

Oompa loompa, doopity doe. This orange man's first name is Joe.

Not terrible.

The powder is from a bag of Cheetos, yes?

The trick with makeup is not to be too blatant. Biden looks like he just bathed in orange marmalade before he gave this lofty nonpolitical speech #sarcasm https://t.co/Fv6VOIt1T4 — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) July 1, 2024

Advertisement

KNEW IT.

The trick with makeup is not to be too blatant. Biden looks like he just bathed in orange marmalade before he gave this lofty nonpolitical speech #sarcasm https://t.co/Fv6VOIt1T4 — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) July 1, 2024

Who knows? Maybe orange marmalade is good for the skin?

And fin.

======================================================================

Related:

Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immunity Ruling

He Gonna CRY?! Marc Elias Whining About the Two-Tiered Justice System Is Absolutely DELISH (Watch)

Zeek Arkham OWNS Lefty Woman Lecturing Black People About How Racist Trump Is for Saying 'The Blacks'

HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This 38-Second Clip About the Essence of Democracy

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case

=======================================================================