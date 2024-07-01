So Much Winning! Full Immunity, Biden Campaign in Shambles!
TONGUE-TIED: Biden's DOI Releases 'Inclusive' Language Guide to Fight Gender Identity Disc...
Zeek Arkham OWNS Lefty Woman Lecturing Black People About How Racist Trump Is...
HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This...
'STILL Using This Narrative'! WH Tries to Debunk Reports About Biden in Familiar...
She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling,...
WOW! Democrats Have Had a Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Few Days (Let...
OUCH! People Have Questions About This Job Opening to Assist Dr. Jill Biden
All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Orders a Second Look at Social Media Freedom of...
REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After...
Have You Heard of 'Medical Fatphobia'?
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs...
'Straight Up Bats**t': Justice Sotomayor's Dissent on Trump Immunity Is Like an Audition...

He Gonna CRY?! Marc Elias Whining About the Two-Tiered Justice System Is Absolutely DELISH (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Is it just our imagination or is Marc Elias a boil on the butt of humanity? Seriously, this guy is so full of crap that other people who are also really full of crap walk past him and say, 'Damn, that dude is REALLY full of crap.'

Advertisement

Elias is upset because the Democrat's lawfare isn't working to keep Trump from running and even winning.

Womp wompity womp womp.

Watch this:

Yes, we do see a two tier system, Marc, but not the one you want us to see. Suck it up.

Credibility? What credibility?

Buuuuuuut TRUUUUUUUMP.

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, he's a real scumbag.

Just sayin'.

Too late!

======================================================================

Related:

Zeek Arkham OWNS Lefty Woman Lecturing Black People About How Racist Trump Is for Saying 'The Blacks'

HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This 38-Second Clip About the Essence of Democracy

She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling, Threatens Impeachment

All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and Here Are Some of the BEST

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
Zeek Arkham OWNS Lefty Woman Lecturing Black People About How Racist Trump Is for Saying 'The Blacks'
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This 38-Second Clip About the Essence of Democracy
Sam J.
She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling, Threatens Impeachment
Sam J.
TONGUE-TIED: Biden's DOI Releases 'Inclusive' Language Guide to Fight Gender Identity Discrimination
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case Sam J.
Advertisement