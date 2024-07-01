He Gonna CRY?! Marc Elias Whining About the Two-Tiered Justice System Is Absolutely DELISH (Watch)

Is it just our imagination or is Marc Elias a boil on the butt of humanity? Seriously, this guy is so full of crap that other people who are also really full of crap walk past him and say, 'Damn, that dude is REALLY full of crap.'

Elias is upset because the Democrat's lawfare isn't working to keep Trump from running and even winning.

Womp wompity womp womp.

Watch this:

The judiciary has a lot to answer for how it has handled Trump's criminal cases.



The Georgia case got derailed over an HR issue.



The DC case has been stuck in SCOTUS.



The case in Florida is out of a Dickens novel.



The American people sadly see this two tier system of justice. pic.twitter.com/muNfn7QghT — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 30, 2024

Yes, we do see a two tier system, Marc, but not the one you want us to see. Suck it up.

We saw a 2 tiered system of justice the first time Trump was indicted. Everyone knows the trials are shams including you. You aren't convincing anyone, just further damaging your credibility. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) June 30, 2024

Credibility? What credibility?

It just the judges you think are unfair though, amiright?



Not the entire DNC and justice department turning down a misdemeanor and then a legislation passing laws to make a long dead civil case a criminal felony against the main opposition political party leader.



Not those… pic.twitter.com/YspsUiQztu — Dr. Baba Yaga (@thdivewhisperer) June 30, 2024

Buuuuuuut TRUUUUUUUMP.

Just a reminder that Mark Elias has been repeatedly sanctioned and fined, ousted by the DNC, and should be in prison for all of the corrupt, illegal election violations he has pulled for Democrats. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 1, 2024

Yeah, he's a real scumbag.

Just sayin'.

Stop embarrassing yourself 😂 — Abri (@abriNotMe77) June 30, 2024

Too late!

