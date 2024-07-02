Do You Even HISTORY, Jen?! Jennifer Rubin Praising Nazi to Dunk on Trump...
'Tone-Deaf Political DISASTER'! CNN Sr. Political Commentator Savagely TEARS Into Biden and Dems (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Man oh man, CNN has certainly been entertaining for the past few days ... unless, of course, you're a Biden supporter than perhaps not so much. Beyond the fact that it's fun watching them have to be HONEST and admit Biden is a shell of a man being exploited by his power hungry a-hole of a wife, we've quite enjoyed watching the faces of those who still support Biden because they don't care if some shadow government is running things.

Grin and BEAR IT, Lefties.

For example, watch them closely as CNN Sr. Political Commentator Scott Jennings goes OFF about the dumpster fire that is Team Biden.

Awwww, gotta love the 'shout out' to Hunter Biden pushing his dad to keep going. Can't let that money train stop now, dad!

And you can TELL it's destroying them. Delicious, ain't it?

Wouldn't go THAT far but this was definitely entertaining.

Make sure you read the small print on that meme.

Do You Even HISTORY, Jen?! Jennifer Rubin Praising Nazi to Dunk on Trump Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Lots and lots of internal screaming going on there.

Gotta love it.

======================================================================

