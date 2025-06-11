Jesse Kelly, Twitter Troll Extraordinaire, Unleashes Chaos on Unsuspecting Law Enforcement Supporters

Jesse Kelly is always a hoot on Twitter, but yesterday he really started a commotion. It was a sight to behold.

🚨 WATCH: An LAPD officer beat the CRAP out of a rioter who was hitting a police horse



MORE OF THIS! AssauIting officers and their horses should be met with HUGE force! pic.twitter.com/4oWaO7eMe3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2025

It all started with this video of police officers defending their horses (as they should).

I have a major issue with this. Beating this guy with sticks.



Use a mace. https://t.co/25i8jz5GGe — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 10, 2025

This is where reading comprehension becomes vital. Jesse says 'a mace', not mace. Mace is a spray that burns the eyes. A mace is something totally different.

A mace is a blunt weapon, a type of club or virge that uses a heavy head on the end of a handle to deliver powerful strikes. A mace typically consists of a strong, heavy, wooden or metal shaft, often reinforced with metal, featuring a head made of stone, bone, copper, bronze, iron, or steel.

So, Jesse was ACTUALLY advocating for something much much more brutal. Good work! Unfortunately, many tweeps missed the word play.

⚠️FAFO⚠️



So @JesseKellyDC would have mounted police spray Pepper spray (cops don’t typically use mace) and risk injuring the horses and themselves AND the people around them if a horse goes out of control?



He should really try thinking a problem through before he throws out his… https://t.co/I7HUprOve2 — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) June 11, 2025

Jesse didn't take too kindly to that kind of talk, particularly from a previous guest on his show.

What is amazing is that someone I have welcomed on my show would attack me publicly unprompted and would do so because he has the reading comprehension of a gerbil.



Look up what “a mace” is, Navy SEAL.



Then apologize to me. Publicly. Since you ran your fat mouth publicly. https://t.co/OHJCJ57OzZ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 11, 2025

Yes, that was not good form.

Dude just got his reading comprehension skills checked by a marine — ᛏ ᚢ ᚨ ᚺ ᛟ (@Snek_Stepper_69) June 11, 2025

Let this be a lesson to be more kind to your conservative pals on Twitter.

Jesse, I have a major issue with you judging the police officers decision to hit him with a stick. He is in a riot and being attacked he is defending himself. So stop second guessing him while you are sitting in the comfort of your own home. — Rick Durniat (@DurniatR) June 10, 2025

get some balls dude. She has more balls than most ...including yourself — DBcuuper (@dave_bocek) June 10, 2025

Jesse had a pithy response for most of them. All in good natured fun.

Never ever F with the horses — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 10, 2025

This is a good policy, in general.

Most people won't get this! They can't read and they don't know what a "mace" is. For those poor souls who don't get it - this is a "mace". 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/w33cofowuX — Liberty Quest (@LibertyQuest76) June 10, 2025

This helpful tweep was trying to save the souls in the comments. What a kind person. The moral of the story ... if a tweet by Jesse appears to be sticking up for stinky Leftist protestors, go reread it. Jesse would never!