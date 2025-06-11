Jesse Kelly, Twitter Troll Extraordinaire, Unleashes Chaos on Unsuspecting Law Enforcement Supporters

NY Times' Headline About 'Limited' Impact From Trump's Tariffs Drips With Disappointment
justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 11, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Jesse Kelly is always a hoot on Twitter, but yesterday he really started a commotion. It was a sight to behold. 

It all started with this video of police officers defending their horses (as they should).

This is where reading comprehension becomes vital. Jesse says 'a mace', not mace. Mace is a spray that burns the eyes. A mace is something totally different. 

A mace is a blunt weapon, a type of club or virge that uses a heavy head on the end of a handle to deliver powerful strikes. A mace typically consists of a strong, heavy, wooden or metal shaft, often reinforced with metal, featuring a head made of stone, bone, copper, bronze, iron, or steel.

So, Jesse was ACTUALLY advocating for something much much more brutal. Good work! Unfortunately, many tweeps missed the word play. 

Jesse didn't take too kindly to that kind of talk, particularly from a previous guest on his show.

Yes, that was not good form. 

Let this be a lesson to be more kind to your conservative pals on Twitter. 

Jesse had a pithy response for most of them. All in good natured fun. 

This is a good policy, in general. 

This helpful tweep was trying to save the souls in the comments. What a kind person. The moral of the story ... if a tweet by Jesse appears to be sticking up for stinky Leftist protestors, go reread it. Jesse would never!

