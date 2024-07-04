Lefties Go Straight-Up Blue Anon Making CUH-RAZY Claims About CNN Sabotaging Biden During the Debate

We get it, the Left is in a total and complete free-fall of hot dumpster fire train wrecks after the presidential debate a week ago but c'mon, pretending CNN somehow went out of its way to sabotage Biden and make him look bad.

Advertisement

Really?

They do know this is CNN they're whining about, yes? The same CNN that spent four years tormenting Trump? The same CNN that gave Hillary Clinton the debate questions? There is desperate and then there's insane and THIS is insane.

And it's not just one person pushing this insanity, it's actually even a theory now.

Can't make this up:

There’s a new BlueAnon theory that CNN digitally altered Biden’s voice to benefit Trump.



No, I’m not kidding. pic.twitter.com/1axLSEtnVs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 4, 2024

The guy talking about how he's been producing TV for 30 years and there's no way Biden's voice is right ... that may be our favorite. Although the people insisting they lit Biden differently and shot him from the side (while we know Biden got to choose his own position on the stage) are pretty damn funny as well.

I find it hilarious that CNN and NYT are suddenly part of "the vast far right conspiracy" to unseat Biden.



Can't wait until MSNBC and The View are also considered "far right" 😀 — Wile E. Coyote (@Florida_Veteran) July 4, 2024

Yes, anyone who disagrees with them is far-right ... fascists even.

Keep in mind, these are the same people who believe Q-Anon is real.

Oh I’ve seen some crazy stuff since Thursday.



Someone said they put a filter on Biden to look pale. — Tandy (@dantypo) July 4, 2024

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

Even that wouldn’t explain the coma like performance. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 4, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Point of fact. When you’re sick, your voice is different and sometimes markedly different.



Dementia patients can have a very marked changes in inflection and intonation. Did they even consider this? — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) July 4, 2024

Nevermind the iceberg, let's argue what song they were playing was as the Titanic sank. — Emett The Great (@Emett_The_Great) July 4, 2024

Heh.

Watching the dumbest of us create conspiracy theories because they can't accept reality will always be hilarious. — Wolf 🇺🇸🐺 (@ThePatriotWolf) July 4, 2024

Not enough popcorn in this world.

======================================================================

Related:

THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to VAPORIZE Team Biden

'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly TRUE Biden Claim

Orange is the New Black Actress/LOON Posts VIOLENT Meltdown Calling on Biden to 'Take Trump Out' (Watch)

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! First Democrat Officially Calls on Biden to Withdraw and Grab Yer Popcorn

New York Post Doesn't Pull a SINGLE Punch Pummeling Joe AND Jill Biden on Today's Front Page and DAAAMN

=======================================================================