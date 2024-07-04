Cheese Slides Even FARTHER Off Jen Rubin's Cracker in Manic, Frantic, Bizarre Post About 'Comatose Biden'

We all know Jen Rubin's cheese has slipped off her cracker but this was SO insane that we weren't sure if it was actually from her at first and checked several times to make sure it's not a parody.

But ... it's legit.

And not only has the cheese slipped off her cracker but it fell on the floor and rolled out of the door.

Look at this:

Spicy summary[UPDATED]: 1. A comotose Biden would be FAR better than the dangerous, vengeful Trump with criminal immunity; 2. the election is not about Biden v Trump, but democracy v. tryanny of MAGA and its court jesters 3. If Biden cannot muster the wherewithal to turn the… — Jen "I dissent " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 4, 2024

From the rest of her post:

3. If Biden cannot muster the wherewithal to turn the election in that direction it will be disastrous. 4. His failure to get out there to do multiple interviews, town halls suggests he CANNOT do it or his family is so afraid he cannot that they are insulating him. 5. This is NOT a staff problem. These are not dumb people. They know exactly what needs to be done. ' 6. The good news is that support for @VP if Biden steps away is solidifying 7. It's now or never for Biden to show he can do it. One Friday of events is not enough. 8. The press feeding frenzy made it MUCH harder for Biden to step away. Telling Biden what to do in the most insulting terms possible - even before polling and before allowing him the chance to prove his ability might have made it impossible for him to bow out. 9. Unsourced frantic "reporting" with no equivalent inquiry of Trump was a shocking dereliction of duty. The "helpful" pundits feeding their own anxiety and arrogantly telling the party to override voters were disastrous

Note, we formatted her post a bit for her, otherwise it's just some strange ranting paragraph of nuttery. As it is, even with the breaks, it's still not at all rational or sane.

Jen you need to relax. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 4, 2024

Seriously. Remember when she took a picture of her fridge with the bottle of champagne that was half gone? Thinking she might want to drink the other half ...

Funny how you people tell us we are in a cult when you would vote for a comatose Biden cause orange man bad — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) July 4, 2024

Right? VOTE FOR THE ZOMBIE BECAUSE (the other) ORANGE MAN BAD!

Someone needs a personal health day. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) July 4, 2024

More like SEVERAL personal health days.

There is panic and then there is Jen's super ultra mega panic.



Just sit back and soak it in. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 4, 2024

He’s been in politics 50 years And president for almost four, and Jen’s complaint is he needs more time to prove himself. LOLs. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) July 4, 2024

HA HA HA HA

Respectfully disagree. If a political party runs a corpse then how can we realistically expect America's voters who are not partisans to trust their judgement? Just being honest. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) July 4, 2024

It's a fair question, so we don't expect Jen will answer it any time soon.

