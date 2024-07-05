SHE Oughta Know: Olivia Nuzzi's Conveniently-Timed Conspiracy to Protect Biden Piece Ticks EVERYONE Off

The Magic Is Gone: Abigail Disney and Big Dem Donors Withhold Donations Until...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

BREAKING: The media has been protecting Joe Biden for months (ahem, years)! Yeah, breaking. RIGHT. Tell us something we didn't know, Olivia Nuzzi. It's adorable of her to pretend Biden's mental decline is somehow a new thing in 2024. We're not sure what's more insulting, that she thought people wouldn't call her out for this BS or that she thought anyone would believe Biden only recently started having issues.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of 'and'.

The conspiracy she was part of like so many other 'journos' since you know, she KNEW about this back in JANUARY.

January. Sure.

The rest of us knew back in 2019.

From her article:

In January, I began hearing similar stories from Democratic officials, activists, and donors. All people who supported the president and were working to help reelect him to a second term in office. Following encounters with the president, they had arrived at the same concern: Could he really do this for another four years? Could he even make it to Election Day?

Uniformly, these people were of a similar social strata. They lived and socialized in Washington, New York, and Los Angeles. They did not wish to come forward with their stories. They did not want to blow a whistle. They wished that they could whistle past what they knew and emerge in November victorious and relieved, having helped avoid another four years of Trump. What would happen after that? They couldn’t think that far ahead. Their worries were more immediate.

The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision)
Aaron Walker
And yet they did nothing.

They reported nothing.

Brit Hume is pissed:

Indeed, she oughta know.

Enter Greg Gutfeld:

She was too busy to notice the shiznit-show that is Biden because she was using up all of her time hating Trump.

Yeah, that's a great excuse.

Heh.

Even Aaron Rupar is ticked off about this article, although of course he's ticked for other reasons.

What? Aaron suddenly doesn't like unnamed sources? Since when?

We're going with, 'lackey for her political tribe'. 

Jill? Rice? Obama? It's certainly not Joe.

Oooh! Oooh! We know!

Malpractice.

Ya' don't say?

We all know why she didn't release this earlier.

We all know why NONE OF THEM cared to report it until now.

Seriously.

