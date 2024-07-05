SHE Oughta Know: Olivia Nuzzi's Conveniently-Timed Conspiracy to Protect Biden Piece Ticks EVERYONE Off

BREAKING: The media has been protecting Joe Biden for months (ahem, years)! Yeah, breaking. RIGHT. Tell us something we didn't know, Olivia Nuzzi. It's adorable of her to pretend Biden's mental decline is somehow a new thing in 2024. We're not sure what's more insulting, that she thought people wouldn't call her out for this BS or that she thought anyone would believe Biden only recently started having issues.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of 'and'.

In January, I began hearing similar stories from Democratic officials, activists, and donors who came away from interactions with Joe Biden disturbed by what they had seen. For @NYMag, I wrote about the conspiracy of silence to protect the president: https://t.co/clKmksK9D8 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 4, 2024

The conspiracy she was part of like so many other 'journos' since you know, she KNEW about this back in JANUARY.

January. Sure.

The rest of us knew back in 2019.

From her article:

In January, I began hearing similar stories from Democratic officials, activists, and donors. All people who supported the president and were working to help reelect him to a second term in office. Following encounters with the president, they had arrived at the same concern: Could he really do this for another four years? Could he even make it to Election Day? Uniformly, these people were of a similar social strata. They lived and socialized in Washington, New York, and Los Angeles. They did not wish to come forward with their stories. They did not want to blow a whistle. They wished that they could whistle past what they knew and emerge in November victorious and relieved, having helped avoid another four years of Trump. What would happen after that? They couldn’t think that far ahead. Their worries were more immediate.

And yet they did nothing.

They reported nothing.

Brit Hume is pissed:

She wrote about it today, more than six months later and after numerous televised episodes showing his senility and frailty. Now she writes of a conspiracy of silence. She ought to know. https://t.co/GhN4s9V13j — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 5, 2024

Indeed, she oughta know.

Enter Greg Gutfeld:

there's a lot to turn your stomach in this New York piece. but here's a casual nugget: "I had not seen the president up close in some time. I had skipped this season’s holiday parties, and, preoccupied with covering Trump’s legal and political dramas, I hadn’t been showing up at… — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 5, 2024

She was too busy to notice the shiznit-show that is Biden because she was using up all of her time hating Trump.

Yeah, that's a great excuse.

Heh.

Even Aaron Rupar is ticked off about this article, although of course he's ticked for other reasons.

Not a single named sourced in this piece, written by an author who has had it out for Biden for a long time. https://t.co/wNiN9F1KiD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2024

What? Aaron suddenly doesn't like unnamed sources? Since when?

You started hearing stories about our impaired president in January and it took you 7 months to write about it?



You can't have it both ways. Either you're a reporter that reports the truth regardless of consequences or your lackey for your political tribe. https://t.co/2SJfGeIFjc — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 4, 2024

We're going with, 'lackey for her political tribe'.

So, uh, who has actually been running the country and why don’t journalists seem interested in reporting that information? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 4, 2024

Jill? Rice? Obama? It's certainly not Joe.

So why was this your January article? pic.twitter.com/9pk8Yz2aRw — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 4, 2024

Oooh! Oooh! We know!

"The events were designed to serve as both proof of life for concerned wealthy patrons of the Biden reelection effort & proof of the wisdom of their choices…"



This is not good.



This is not normal.



A press corps noting that Biden is *mostly* alive but not sharing that is… — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) July 4, 2024

Malpractice.

Ya' don't say?

Why didn't you release any of this earlier? The timing seems very suspicious. Everyone in the media who knew and said nothing are complicit — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) July 4, 2024

We all know why she didn't release this earlier.

We all know why NONE OF THEM cared to report it until now.

You knew.

We know that you knew.

You know that we knew you knew.

We know that you knew that we know that you knew. — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) July 4, 2024

Seriously.

