Just WOW: Do NOT Let Media Spin June Jobs Numbers Because the Reality Is NOT Good for America (OR Biden)

Awww yes. Another jobs report, another day of spin from our pals in the mainstream media. It's no coincidence that these numbers are released, the media fawns over them, and then they are quietly adjusted to a more realistic data point a few weeks later. A data point our pals in the media conveniently don't cover.

Yeah, it's shocking that they'd cover for Biden, right? Or are they now calling him out? It's all so confusing. *eye roll*

For example, this is how The New York Times describes the June jobs report numbers:

The labor market showed resiliency in June, adding 206,000 jobs, a sign that economic growth remains healthy. The unemployment rate ticked up, to 4.1 percent.

Economic growth remains healthy? Resiliency? REALLY? Huh.

Here's the Washington Post:

Employers added 206,000 jobs in June, a gradual cool-down from the previous month and the latest sign that the U.S. economy is settling after four years of breakneck growth. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose slightly to 4.1 percent from 4 percent in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Joblessness among women, and all Black workers, increased slightly in June and was up more for Asian workers.

Economy is 'settling' after breakneck growth.

Yes, they really said that.

Here's the reality, folks:

CNBC: Nearly three-quarters of the jobs added last month came from government.



"The rest of the jobs not doing quite so well." pic.twitter.com/KxtFlyLihb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024

Whoda thunk?! Democrats grew the government AGAIN?! Meanwhile employment throughout the rest of the country is sucking wind?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Notice, this was on CNBC, not Fox News.

He notes that a lot of it local government, not federal. But that's still not the sign of a healthy economy. We need private sector growth. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 5, 2024

Ding ding ding.

They have just continued to make the government bigger and bigger. This is socialism/communism 101 — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) July 5, 2024

Ding ding ding again.

More government! This is exactly what we need. I for one am just shocked, shocked I tell you. — tiger blood (@InTheScreencap) July 5, 2024

Right?! We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Heh.

