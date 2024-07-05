Dem Sen. Bob Casey's Staffer Did NOT Want This Reporter Asking About Biden's...
Black Podcasters DROP Mark Hamill on His Empty Head for Smugly Asking for...
'Incredible'! Here's the Evolution of Joe Scarborough's Biden Spin (Up to This Morning)
SOOO Many Haters, SOOO Little Time: Let's Check in on the Twitchy Hate...
SHE Oughta Know: Olivia Nuzzi's Conveniently-Timed Conspiracy to Protect Biden Piece Ticks...
The Magic Is Gone: Abigail Disney and Big Dem Donors Withhold Donations Until...
Christmas in July? Biden Belts Out a Hearty 'Ho, Ho, Ho!' on Independence...
VIP: Project 2025 Talking Points Memo Has Gone Out And We Are OVER...
The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive...
Brian Stelter: Coverage of Biden's Health Was Complicated, Just as Aging Is Complicated
President Biden Earns a Ratio With His Independence Day Post Thanking the Troops
Hillary Would Like a Word: Podcaster Posts That Kamala Would Be Popular If...
'No Holds Barred'! Trump Offers Biden a Fast Chance to Redeem Himself (Pass...
White House Says Biden was Seen by a Doctor After the Debate, After...

Just WOW: Do NOT Let Media Spin June Jobs Numbers Because the Reality Is NOT Good for America (OR Biden)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Awww yes. Another jobs report, another day of spin from our pals in the mainstream media. It's no coincidence that these numbers are released, the media fawns over them, and then they are quietly adjusted to a more realistic data point a few weeks later. A data point our pals in the media conveniently don't cover.

Advertisement

Yeah, it's shocking that they'd cover for Biden, right? Or are they now calling him out? It's all so confusing. *eye roll*

For example, this is how The New York Times describes the June jobs report numbers:

The labor market showed resiliency in June, adding 206,000 jobs, a sign that economic growth remains healthy. The unemployment rate ticked up, to 4.1 percent.

Economic growth remains healthy? Resiliency? REALLY? Huh.

Here's the Washington Post:

Employers added 206,000 jobs in June, a gradual cool-down from the previous month and the latest sign that the U.S. economy is settling after four years of breakneck growth.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose slightly to 4.1 percent from 4 percent in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Joblessness among women, and all Black workers, increased slightly in June and was up more for Asian workers.

Economy is 'settling' after breakneck growth. 

Yes, they really said that.

Here's the reality, folks:

Whoda thunk?! Democrats grew the government AGAIN?! Meanwhile employment throughout the rest of the country is sucking wind?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Notice, this was on CNBC, not Fox News.

Recommended

The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Ding ding ding.

Ding ding ding again.

Right?! We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

Black Podcasters DROP Mark Hamill on His Empty Head for Smugly Asking for Someone to Explain 'Black Jobs'

SHE Oughta Know: Olivia Nuzzi's Conveniently-Timed Conspiracy to Protect Biden Piece Ticks EVERYONE Off

There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing Well About Biden, Like At All (Watch)

Cheese Slides Even FARTHER Off Jen Rubin's Cracker in Manic, Frantic, Bizarre Post About 'Comatose Biden'

DBag Lefty Who Told People They'd Have to Kill Trump-Supporting Family Members Backpedals, Plays Victim

=======================================================================

Tags: AMERICA BIDEN JOBS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision)
Aaron Walker
Black Podcasters DROP Mark Hamill on His Empty Head for Smugly Asking for Someone to Explain 'Black Jobs'
Sam J.
Dem Sen. Bob Casey's Staffer Did NOT Want This Reporter Asking About Biden's Fitness for Office
Doug P.
SHE Oughta Know: Olivia Nuzzi's Conveniently-Timed Conspiracy to Protect Biden Piece Ticks EVERYONE Off
Sam J.
'Incredible'! Here's the Evolution of Joe Scarborough's Biden Spin (Up to This Morning)
Doug P.
Oof: SEE the Absolutely Brutal Cover the Economist Ran, When Calling for Biden to Step Down
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision) Aaron Walker
Advertisement