NOT Satire (Should Be): Check Out Memo Being Circulated by Dem Party Operatives 'Making Case for Kamala'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Democrats are in a world of pain, awful, and chaos. Ain't it great? After everything they did to this country so they could claim power, after 'fortifying' the 2020 election, it is certainly very enjoyable to watch them all squirming having to deal with the mess THEY MADE.

Advertisement

Karma is only a b**ch when you're one first, Democrats.

This is gold, Jerry. GOLD.

Like it or not, there's one realistic path out of this mess: Kamala.

HA.

Ha HA.

HA HA Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, wow. We need a minute folks ... wow

That's painfully hilarious.

Kamala is more unpopular than the big ol' bag of Botox even WITH what happened on that debate stage last week. Team Biden chose Kam-Kam because she was the most unliked Democrat on that stage, not to mention her skin color and sex were key identity boxes they wanted to check off. Gotta love it when a sneaky, corrupt plan bites Democrats right in their backside. They earned this.

We should just sit back, eat popcorn, and enjoy TF out of it.

Socialism Survivor Posts Hilarious Thread About What Could Happen If Trump and MAGA Win
Grateful Calvin
Fair question.

Looks legit:

Delicious. 

Seriously!

BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

