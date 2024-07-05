NOT Satire (Should Be): Check Out Memo Being Circulated by Dem Party Operatives 'Making Case for Kamala'

Democrats are in a world of pain, awful, and chaos. Ain't it great? After everything they did to this country so they could claim power, after 'fortifying' the 2020 election, it is certainly very enjoyable to watch them all squirming having to deal with the mess THEY MADE.

Karma is only a b**ch when you're one first, Democrats.

This is gold, Jerry. GOLD.

🚨 NEW: This memo is being circulated among some MAJOR Democrat donors and top-level Democrat Party operatives in order to make “the Case for Kamala”



This is gold. And it’s NOT satire 🤣



“Like it or not, there’s one realistic path out of this mess: Kamala” pic.twitter.com/2rpnvQRQfo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 5, 2024

Like it or not, there's one realistic path out of this mess: Kamala.

I'll take our chances against Kamala. Though I would much rather Biden be the nominee. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 5, 2024

Kamala is more unpopular than the big ol' bag of Botox even WITH what happened on that debate stage last week. Team Biden chose Kam-Kam because she was the most unliked Democrat on that stage, not to mention her skin color and sex were key identity boxes they wanted to check off. Gotta love it when a sneaky, corrupt plan bites Democrats right in their backside. They earned this.

We should just sit back, eat popcorn, and enjoy TF out of it.

Do you have the note? It reads fake from here. I really want to read it. — Staida (@forceonatr) July 5, 2024

Fair question.

Looks legit:

Here’s the full “Case for Kamala”



Some good stuff in here 🤣https://t.co/vbUQmud2J1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 5, 2024

Delicious.

If Kamala is your only hope 😂🤣 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 5, 2024

Seriously!

