BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her'...
Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare...
Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is...
RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interv...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal...
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden...
As the Negative Stories Amass the Biden's Better Recognize Their Time Is Up
Aaron Rupar: Biden Will Have a Tough Time Beating Trump If the Media...
Democratic Fundraiser Erroneously Suggests McConnell Was Never Asked to Step Down After 'F...
People Think That Journalists 'Have All Kinds of Secret Knowledge We're Not Telling...
Editor of 'Washington Free Beacon' Travels Back in Time to Demonstrate when Biden...
NBC News: Biden’s Family Attempting to get More Involved in His White House...
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park
Mia Farrow Asks Why Biden Was 'Like That' In The Debate, TDS Answers...

WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on July 07, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

First the media threw Biden under the bus claiming they were somehow kept in the dark about Biden's condition for YEARS (nobody believed them but still), and now it seems like his fellow Democrats are also throwing the Old Timer under the bus.

Advertisement

Considering Biden still insists he will not drop out this could get really messy for the DNC.

Well, messier.

And what makes this all the more glorious is everything happening to them is their own doing. 

Not a single one would come on today and defend Biden.

Wow.

Maybe they should've called his drug-addicted degenerate of a son because after all, he's now one of Joe's top advisors. 

God help us.

Even Biden's dogs aren't friendly.

adfas

Usually at least our pals on the Left will give it a shot but ... not now.

Recommended

RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions
Sam J.
Advertisement

This. ^

And she's not about to give up her job.

Not without a fight.

Get yer corn.

======================================================================

Related:

Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare the Crap Out of 2020 'Players'

Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is All About' in Interview (Watch)

RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions

ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal DEI Hire Kamala Harris

WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden from Politico Journo

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS FOX NEWS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions
Sam J.
BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her' for Gaza Fundraiser
Sam J.
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden from Politico Journo
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal DEI Hire Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is All About' in Interview (Watch)
Sam J.
Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare the Crap Out of 2020 'Players'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions Sam J.
Advertisement