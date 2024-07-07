WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)

First the media threw Biden under the bus claiming they were somehow kept in the dark about Biden's condition for YEARS (nobody believed them but still), and now it seems like his fellow Democrats are also throwing the Old Timer under the bus.

Considering Biden still insists he will not drop out this could get really messy for the DNC.

Well, messier.

And what makes this all the more glorious is everything happening to them is their own doing.

SHANNON BREAM: Our team spent days reaching out to dozens of lawmakers, Biden advocates, and allies, but not a single guest was willing or able to come on to defend Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qKxBpV0NsL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 7, 2024

Not a single one would come on today and defend Biden.

Wow.

Maybe they should've called his drug-addicted degenerate of a son because after all, he's now one of Joe's top advisors.

God help us.

Shannon Bream revealed on Fox Sunday this morning that her staff could not get a single Democrat to come on to defend Biden staying in the race. Not one. This is why Truman said "You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 7, 2024

Even Biden's dogs aren't friendly.

Kamala continues to Cover and should be held accountable!https://t.co/VAYi1dXU7i — A Better Life (@1_Crazy_World) July 7, 2024

That says all we need to know. — Matt Ross (@cowboyzrule) July 7, 2024

You can not defend the indefensible



They have really stepped in it...lol — Patsy 🇺🇸 (@JohnSmithJr147) July 7, 2024

Usually at least our pals on the Left will give it a shot but ... not now.

A rough quote of Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana : Most people in Washington would unplug your life support to charge their cell phone. — Flip (@Cimeron68) July 7, 2024

This. ^

The POTUS for the last 3 1/2 years‼️

Prove me wrong pic.twitter.com/VAxzv6owde — H 🇺🇸 1776 We The People (@H4Harrry) July 7, 2024

And she's not about to give up her job.

Not without a fight.

Get yer corn.

