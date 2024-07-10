Ben Shapiro Drops MAJOR Receipts on 'Ad Cartel' After House Judiciary Finds They Target Right-Wing Media

The House Judiciary Committee has found that multiple conservative news sites, pundits, and even X itself have been targeted by a cartel of advertisers that controls 90% of all ad dollars. They are doing this to demonetize and reduce our reach.

Remember when they accused us all of being conspiracy theorists when we mentioned we felt censored, suppressed, and even silenced? We do.

Yeah.

It's true.

Ben Shapiro called them all out in a pretty infuriating thread.

Breaking: @Jim_Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee finds @realdailywire, @realDonaldTrump, @joerogan, @elonmusk, @foxnews, @breitbartnews, and more are targeted by a cartel of advertisers controlling 90% of ad dollars to demonetize and reduce their reach. We have the receipts. 🧵 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

Gotta love the receipts.

I was already deeply troubled based on what I know of GARM, but I just read @JudiciaryGOP’s report before I’m set to testify before the committee this morning. It's even worse than I thought: — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

Worse than we all thought.

“GARM and its members discussed a strategy of blocking certain news outlets like @FoxNews, @realDailyWire, and @BreitbartNews,” the report states, pointing to an email from a top executive associated with the coalition stating that he “hated their ideology and bulls**t.” pic.twitter.com/z2JOhyNteo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

Shocker.

One of the lead organizations in the coalition, GroupM, the world’s largest media buying agency, admits in emails that The Daily Wire is “on our Global High Risk exclusion list, categorized as Conspiracy Theories.” pic.twitter.com/X5Uo9U4kxU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

You guys know we're on that list, like all of the Townhall properties.

The report exposes the bias of Rob Rakowitz, GARM’s leader and co-founder, who in one email complains about people “advocating for freedom of speech online,” and about “extreme global interpretation of the US Constitution,” which Rakowitz says was written “by white men… pic.twitter.com/jMOiTGYECs — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

Good gravy.

GARM also targeted Twitter/X. The report states that GARM tried to direct all of its members — corporate giants who together account for 90% of global advertising dollars — to “stop all paid advertisement” on the platform after @ElonMusk purchased it. GARM “bragged about” the… pic.twitter.com/MCT4kdgQ0u — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

They targeted Elon.

Because of course they did.

GARM also worked to pressure Spotify over @JoeRogan’s podcast, specifically over the host’s claims that young, healthy people didn’t need a COVID vaccine. Rakowitz admits in private emails that threats like the one it made to Spotify “gets us into hot water by way of… pic.twitter.com/ZWxuMDNZut — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

Wow.

So what incentivizes platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X to work with GARM? Democrats in Congress and the White House use the tacit threat of government action to compel private companies to throttle disfavored viewpoints. This drives social media companies to partner with… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

THIS is scary AF. The government is controlling what people can see online.

In 2017, Senator Dianne Feinstein told lawyers at Facebook, Google, and Twitter, “You created these platforms…and now they’re being misused. And you have to be the ones to do something about it – or we will.” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

Authoritarians love censorship.

When Rogan said that he had taken Ivermectin after getting COVID, White House press secretary Jen Psaki pressured Spotify to take action, stating, “We want every platform to be doing more to be calling out mis- and dis-information, while also uplifting accurate information.” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

Wow.

Two weeks ago, writing in dissent in Murthy v. Missouri, Justice Alito condemned the weaponization of private companies to engage in censorship – what he called “sophisticated” and “coercive” government campaigns against free speech. These campaigns are ongoing. They are spurred… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024

His post continues:

These campaigns are ongoing. They are spurred by members of this Congress and this White House. And they must be stopped.

