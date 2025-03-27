'America's Dad' Tim Walz Doesn't Want to Listen to SOME Voters As Staff Remove Them From WI Town Hall

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on March 27, 2025
Townhall Media

Two weeks ago, Minnesota Governor and failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz hit the road. He's traveling to Republican districts because -- in his own words -- Republicans won't listen to their voters.

It's laughable on its face that Walz thinks we believe this is a genuine grassroots effort and not some major astroturfing.

Walz is also embarrassing himself as he goes around cheering the collapse of Tesla stock (until he realized he's got money invested in the company), letting supporters hand out violent tokens, and bragging about questionable BBQ.

Even Chris Cillizza dragged Walz for his Democrat savior complex.

Walz likes to paint himself as a Midwest every man who cares about voters.

Except for Republican voters. Those? He kicks them out of his town halls:

More from Fox News:

A Wisconsin woman was removed from a town hall hosted by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Gov. Tim Walz in Eau Claire last week after she filmed organizers blocking Trump supporters from entering. 

Wisconsin voter Katrina Patterson told Fox News Digital she wanted Walz to address potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare, but she was told to leave, met by law enforcement and locked outside before the town hall began. 

Patterson, who said she 'knew that it was wrong,' filmed event organizers denying three men in 'Make America Great Again' hats from entering Walz's town hall. While she was registered for the event, Patterson only took her seat for a few minutes before she was also told to leave. 

Bang up job, Timmy!

He wants to pretend all these voters are Republicans who've turned on President Trump.

He's a liar.

Not surprising at all.

Tim loves him some Commies.

That would require Democrats actually explain and defend their positions.

They can't do that.

Nope.

We're Nazis, after all.

(We're not, but that's what they call us)

Oh, the irony.

He's so fake.

No wonder Kamala Harris picked him as her running mate.

Walz is certainly hysterical.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

