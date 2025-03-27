'America's Dad' Tim Walz Doesn't Want to Listen to SOME Voters As Staff Remove Them From WI Town Hall

Two weeks ago, Minnesota Governor and failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz hit the road. He's traveling to Republican districts because -- in his own words -- Republicans won't listen to their voters.

It's laughable on its face that Walz thinks we believe this is a genuine grassroots effort and not some major astroturfing.

Walz is also embarrassing himself as he goes around cheering the collapse of Tesla stock (until he realized he's got money invested in the company), letting supporters hand out violent tokens, and bragging about questionable BBQ.

Even Chris Cillizza dragged Walz for his Democrat savior complex.

Walz likes to paint himself as a Midwest every man who cares about voters.

Except for Republican voters. Those? He kicks them out of his town halls:

“A Wisconsin woman was removed from a town hall hosted by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Gov. Tim Walz in Eau Claire last week after she filmed organizers blocking Trump supporters from entering.” https://t.co/nQHF9VxVvb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 27, 2025

More from Fox News:

A Wisconsin woman was removed from a town hall hosted by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Gov. Tim Walz in Eau Claire last week after she filmed organizers blocking Trump supporters from entering. Wisconsin voter Katrina Patterson told Fox News Digital she wanted Walz to address potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare, but she was told to leave, met by law enforcement and locked outside before the town hall began. Patterson, who said she 'knew that it was wrong,' filmed event organizers denying three men in 'Make America Great Again' hats from entering Walz's town hall. While she was registered for the event, Patterson only took her seat for a few minutes before she was also told to leave.

Bang up job, Timmy!

Sounds like he’s looking for a bunch of yes people to be in the crowd. 🤔 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) March 27, 2025

He wants to pretend all these voters are Republicans who've turned on President Trump.

He's a liar.

not surprising action by communists — Nick (@Nick7822414526) March 27, 2025

Not surprising at all.

Tim loves him some Commies.

Town halls are supposed to be a Q&A with everybody... Not just the softballs they're used to. — Don Prater (@DonPrater16) March 27, 2025

That would require Democrats actually explain and defend their positions.

They can't do that.

Why? Do they not want GOP at their town halls they way they flood GOP town halls? — pat (@patflorida22) March 27, 2025

Nope.

We're Nazis, after all.

(We're not, but that's what they call us)

What makes this especially funny is that for years Walz has lied about the reason he got into politics being because his students were blocked from a rally. https://t.co/Q7744nmguE — Jeff Kolb (@jpkolb) March 27, 2025

Oh, the irony.

Can confirm—these town halls pop up with little to no public notice for a reason.



Meanwhile, local Democrat Party units are tipped off in advance to pack the room for social media sound bites.



It’s all astroturfing, just like their presidential campaign. https://t.co/epm5QJruF5 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 27, 2025

He's so fake.

No wonder Kamala Harris picked him as her running mate.

If fairness the Trump supporters thought it was a comedy show. https://t.co/o4MGA5k9FJ — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) March 27, 2025

Walz is certainly hysterical.