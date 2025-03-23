Is This a Joke Too, Tim? Check Out the Violent Anti-Trump Coin Passed Out at Walz's Rochester Town Hall

While Tim Walz goes around the country pretending he's got a chance at being anything other than the weirdo governor of Minnesota, let's not forget who he -- and his supporters -- really are.

Just the other day, he had a good laugh about Tesla stock prices dropping (because tens of thousands of people losing their jobs is hysterical to Democrats), and then backpedaled when he realized his own pension plan has Tesla stock in it.

Walz likes to pretend his just a normal Midwest kind of guy, but if you pay attention to what he actually says and does, you'll know he's not.

He's a mean, vindictive, tyrannical little imp. And his supporters are no better.

Check out what was getting passed around at one of his recent town hall events:

“Bury fascists” with a photo of Trump was allegedly distributed at a Tim Walz TownHall which took place at a public school. Absolutely disgusting. Tim Walz is inciting violence against Trump. https://t.co/m02tHonq3q pic.twitter.com/skOPX6Ph3U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2025

Winning hearts and minds, huh?

This is a call to assassinate President Trump and should be investigated as such.

Imagine being called a fascist because you want to shrink the government? Idiots🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/imm17KB5cg — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) March 23, 2025

They're engaging in massive projection. That's all it is.

It wasn’t a town hall. It was invite only for vetted guests and the location was not made public until after the event. That’s not a town hall. — Sam 🇺🇸 (@SamMoline1) March 23, 2025

If this is true, that makes it even worse.

Because if these guests were vetted, the Walz team knew about these coints.

“Imagine the meltdown if this was a Democrat’s face on that flyer. But when it’s Trump, suddenly it’s ‘activism.’” pic.twitter.com/CIDD82vxdz — TacticalEdge (@EdgeE50124) March 23, 2025

Sarah Palin posted a target map of vulnerable candidates in one election and some nutter shot Gabby Giffords.

The Left screamed that Palin's map was to blame.

Leftism is a mental disorder and evil https://t.co/31gRePZaln — Butch Bee (@rollinwJC) March 23, 2025

Correct.

“I was just kidding.” “These guys have no sense of humor.” https://t.co/3K9oOmqW7K — Snarkalorian (@BitchesBane) March 23, 2025

This'll be passed off as a 'joke', too, if the Walz team acknowledges it at all.

Somebody is paying to print this we need to find out who https://t.co/FRnG5tBBpt — Eric (@EricGra05586981) March 23, 2025

Yes, we do.

And who paid them to do so.

I present you with the Tolerant Left. They seek peace with all Americans. Unless you are a republican. Then they want you eliminated altogether. https://t.co/my20fI4GJH — MrsFarmWife (@farmingright) March 23, 2025

They don't want diversity. They want obedience.

And then they'll tell us Donald Trump is the fascist.

@govtimwalz is vile but this is just more free 2026 campaign content for MAGA https://t.co/Z63crqSH4T — David Onze (@DaveOnze) March 23, 2025

Yes it is.

And we're fine with that.