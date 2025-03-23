Bernie Sanders Finally Admits Trump Isn’t Wrong About Everything ... Hell Freezes Over
Is This a Joke Too, Tim? Check Out the Violent Anti-Trump Coin Passed Out at Walz's Rochester Town Hall

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 23, 2025
Townhall Media

While Tim Walz goes around the country pretending he's got a chance at being anything other than the weirdo governor of Minnesota, let's not forget who he -- and his supporters -- really are.

Advertisement

Just the other day, he had a good laugh about Tesla stock prices dropping (because tens of thousands of people losing their jobs is hysterical to Democrats), and then backpedaled when he realized his own pension plan has Tesla stock in it.

Walz likes to pretend his just a normal Midwest kind of guy, but if you pay attention to what he actually says and does, you'll know he's not.

He's a mean, vindictive, tyrannical little imp. And his supporters are no better.

Check out what was getting passed around at one of his recent town hall events:

Winning hearts and minds, huh?

This is a call to assassinate President Trump and should be investigated as such.

They're engaging in massive projection. That's all it is.

If this is true, that makes it even worse.

Because if these guests were vetted, the Walz team knew about these coints.

Sarah Palin posted a target map of vulnerable candidates in one election and some nutter shot Gabby Giffords.

The Left screamed that Palin's map was to blame.

Correct.

This'll be passed off as a 'joke', too, if the Walz team acknowledges it at all.

Yes, we do.

And who paid them to do so.

They don't want diversity. They want obedience.

And then they'll tell us Donald Trump is the fascist.

Yes it is.

And we're fine with that.

