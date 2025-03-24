Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is Really Angry Jewish Columbia Students Won't Be Harassed on...
Tim BBQ Brag Backfires: Photos Reveal a Bland Nightmare Americans Can't Stomach

Tim BBQ Brag Backfires: Photos Reveal a Bland Nightmare Americans Can’t Stomach

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on March 24, 2025
Twitter

Admittedly, lots of people didn't seem to know, so they went searching for more information on this place Tim Walz was recommending. 

Advertisement

He's always so theatrical.

Yikes!

Speaking of a guy with worst taste than Tim Walz (who knew that was even possible).

Apparently, these are some photos of the food this eatery turns out. Southerners were horrified. Also, Texans.

It looks like pancakes and brisket, but surely not!

The dude is so weird.

There you go!

Advertisement

Now, God is good, but he has NOTHING at all to do with that mess. 

Why is there no sauce?

Now, that's a fun factoid!

If it is, that place is not evidence of it.

Now, that looks yummy!

Advertisement

If they do, he's the big winner!

Also, bland.

They defeated the buffet.

What a hero!

He's trying so hard to prove he's a real boy and failing miserably.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement