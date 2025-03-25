WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash...
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right...
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone A...
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the...
Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg...
*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That...
Democrats' Latest 'Signal Scandal' Is a Complete Hoax!
WATCH: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Explains We're No Longer Spending Money on Tra...
WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW...
Join Us in the Fight for the Trump Agenda Against Radical, Leftist Activist...
VIP
OH NOEZ! David French Is Super Disappointed In Pete Hegseth and I'm Sure...
Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As...
'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atlantic's HIT Piece and...
Blue Falcon Says WHAT?! Joey Jones LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Shame...

Chris Cillizza Mocks Tim Walz’s Delusion of Being the Democratic Savior ... Spoiler: He’s Not

justmindy
justmindy | 2:10 PM on March 25, 2025
Townhall Media

Tampon Tim is a legend in his own mind and it's getting out of hand.

Advertisement

Maybe he is more the taste of folks in the Midwest. To each, their own. He definitely doesn't do it for the rest of the country. 

Elmer Fudd needs to settle down.

Recommended

Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
Advertisement

Also, he wasn't Jewish. That was Shapiro's downfall. 

If he hasn't received a call, he should. Immediately.

He's a joke.

His wife is creepier than him. 

Someone lied to Walz.

Advertisement

That's very typical for Democrats.

Good luck to all of us with AOC anywhere near leadership.

Tags: CHRIS CILLIZZA DEMOCRAT MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously SO BREAKING!)
Sam J.
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)
Sam J.
WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces
Sam J.
Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg Abbott Remarks
Amy Curtis
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the Left Melting Down Already
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes justmindy
Advertisement