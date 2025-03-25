Chris Cillizza Mocks Tim Walz’s Delusion of Being the Democratic Savior ... Spoiler: He’s Not

Tampon Tim is a legend in his own mind and it's getting out of hand.

🧵

1/ Tim Walz has come down with a bad case of "main character" syndrome.



His diagnosis of the why Democrats lost in 2024 boils down to this: The party needed more Walz!



This is, uh, wrong.



A few thoughts: pic.twitter.com/61d1hArDd1 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 25, 2025

2/ What got me thinking of this all was this line from a CNN story recently:



"Walz says now he should have been doing events all through last fall. He says he offered, but was told no, and in his bewildered daze, he decided to be a team player." — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 25, 2025

Maybe he is more the taste of folks in the Midwest. To each, their own. He definitely doesn't do it for the rest of the country.

3/ Uh, what?



If you think that the answer to Democrats’ problems in the 2024 election was “more Tim Walz,” I have a terrific up-and coming-video company named Blockbuster you might be interested in. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 25, 2025

4/ Walz seems to have convinced himself that he is a major player in the party. That the Democratic party is clamoring for what he is selling.



And that if only he had been unleashed — or something — on the campaign trail in 2024, things would have been different. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 25, 2025

Elmer Fudd needs to settle down.

5/ Walz is, of course, entitled to his own opinion. But not to his own facts. And the facts of the 2024 race are these:



* He was picked as VP because of a single viral TV clip — the whole “weird” thing — and because he offered no threat to Harris. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 25, 2025

Also, he wasn't Jewish. That was Shapiro's downfall.

It's remarkable and I cannot believe he has not gotten multiple calls from higher ranking Dems telling him to STFU. Maybe he has though? https://t.co/JRk9R208qt — CN (@comp_napper) March 25, 2025

If he hasn't received a call, he should. Immediately.

This fella has become a caricature of himself. A complete punchline. — David Miner (@Minsie45) March 25, 2025

He's a joke.

Trotting out his strange wife was stupid, and the “aw shucks I’m just a simple country boy knucklehead” routine about his stolen valor claims was a killer. — 🇺🇸Night Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) March 25, 2025

His wife is creepier than him.

That’s the problem with how the msm treats democrat candidates.



They tell everyone they are the greatest humans ever to live and this person is needed to save humanity no matter how unimpressive they are and it goes to their head — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) March 25, 2025

Someone lied to Walz.

Link to AP glowing about him right after nomination. Had forgot his initial "weird" schtick was based on lies that R's want to take away books and be in exam rooms. So his basic dishonesty there from start. https://t.co/fWjReWpBZY — KC Oracle (@KCOracle) March 25, 2025

That's very typical for Democrats.

The Democratic Party has no leaders for the future. The ones they have are all old and white. Walz is trying to join that group. The bigger problem is that in 2 years AOC may be the defecto leader. Good luck with that. — Bjax (@bjack1977) March 25, 2025

Good luck to all of us with AOC anywhere near leadership.