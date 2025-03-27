George Conway Seen With ‘JoJoFromJerz,’ the Infamous JoFundMe Who Insists Biden Smells Like Hot Chocolate

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on March 27, 2025
The White House

George Conway’s clearly hit rock bottom. Trading the razor-sharp Kellyanne for one of the Internet’s most insufferable clowns? Yikes! Guess he couldn’t handle a fierce conservative queen, so he’s slumming it with a dim-witted lib instead. Oof, what a downgrade!

JoJo, the potty-mouthed Leftist “influencer,” somehow snagged a Biden White House invite—proof they’ll let any loudmouth in these days.

Touche.

She also said Biden smelled like a warm cup of cocoa. Whatever you say, mam. We'll take your word for it. 

This isn't her first picture out with George. They've made it through hockey season and have moved onto baseball. 

Looks like George shed some pounds—Ozempic cheat code, maybe?—and slapped on a tan, chasing that post-divorce glow-up. Too bad no amount of bronzer can fix the mess he’s still working with.

Bless his heart.

The comment section went feral, roasting her nonstop for always begging online for cash with every sob story in the book.

More like turds of a feather. 

Probably.

JoJo would never. Heh.

Likely on George's dime.

