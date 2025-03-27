George Conway Seen With ‘JoJoFromJerz,’ the Infamous JoFundMe Who Insists Biden Smells Like Hot Chocolate

George Conway’s clearly hit rock bottom. Trading the razor-sharp Kellyanne for one of the Internet’s most insufferable clowns? Yikes! Guess he couldn’t handle a fierce conservative queen, so he’s slumming it with a dim-witted lib instead. Oof, what a downgrade!

JoJo, the potty-mouthed Leftist “influencer,” somehow snagged a Biden White House invite—proof they’ll let any loudmouth in these days.

When bottom of the barrel meets rock bottom. https://t.co/iSPSH1XpLl — Suit Matt (@RightSparky) March 27, 2025

Touche.

Another year older another year wiser. Happy birthday to the guy who smells like a warm cup of cocoa on a snowstorm night. #HappyBirthdayPresidentBiden pic.twitter.com/IQTgjrhj4N — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 20, 2023

I got to spend this afternoon at the White House learning about all the ways the Biden administration is working to make life easier for all American families, particularly as it relates to eldercare and childcare. pic.twitter.com/iM7AxbPdUP — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 16, 2024

She also said Biden smelled like a warm cup of cocoa. Whatever you say, mam. We'll take your word for it.

This isn't her first picture out with George. They've made it through hockey season and have moved onto baseball.

I'm sorry... JoJo hanging out with George Conway will never not be funny... https://t.co/LArTuBVbiX — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) March 27, 2025

Looks like George shed some pounds—Ozempic cheat code, maybe?—and slapped on a tan, chasing that post-divorce glow-up. Too bad no amount of bronzer can fix the mess he’s still working with.







This guy is now famous. pic.twitter.com/eFYYfyjwG1 — Joel Jupp (@joeljupp) March 27, 2025

Bless his heart.

JoFundMe can afford baseball tickets. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) March 27, 2025

Did you pay for those tickets from you go fund me money? — MaximilianTheGreat (@FakeNewsUTrust) March 27, 2025

This isn’t Facebook. What are you doing with George Conman, the skank? Did he buy you a ticket because you couldn’t afford it? — 10% for the Big Guy (@JSenseney3) March 27, 2025

The comment section went feral, roasting her nonstop for always begging online for cash with every sob story in the book.

I told you they were boyfriend and girlfriend. https://t.co/jUWzxaWNio — NotYourJewishMom🩷 (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 27, 2025

Birds of a feather… Jo just out here sharing her complicity 🤡 https://t.co/66uySEDqi4 — John (@gruntjeeper) March 27, 2025

More like turds of a feather.

Gross. They deserve each other. https://t.co/ZKwusRcl0y — Michael J. DaPos (@michaeljdapos) March 27, 2025

Did you pay for tickets with PAC money? https://t.co/w7FieUas2Z — Justin Cauley (@JustinCauley11) March 27, 2025

Probably.

Now take the filter off https://t.co/7XRCU7ZT7s — Wyerleader of pern (@therealflar) March 27, 2025

JoJo would never. Heh.

Remember this woman @JoJoFromJerz has a gofundme while talking about the economy being bad. Here she is enjoying a baseball game likely on someone else's dime.



Typical Democrat https://t.co/ks55DcnZDz — Boodro 🇺🇸 (@Boodro79) March 27, 2025

Likely on George's dime.