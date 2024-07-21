STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for Pushing Biden to 'Pass the Torch'

Gosh, watching Democrats lose their shiznit on Bulwarker Tim Miller for calling on Biden to past the torch is sort of surprising since you know, they've all been so tight and stuff in their hatred of Donald Trump. Almost as if this has just been one giant grift and the Left is starting to figure it out.

Then again, horrible people deserve one another, don't you think?

Seems Miller thought accusing Biden of caring about himself more than his constituents didn't go over so hot.

Huh.

A screed from me:



Biden’s team promised that they’d contrast “a candidate that cares about you vs. a candidate that cares about himself.” For the last three weeks they’ve delivered the latter.



“Enough with the Biden Psychodrama.”https://t.co/o8sgGnN5oq — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 21, 2024

Yeah, Lefties. Let the guy you only like because he hates the same politician as you do tell you what to do.

Ha.

HA ha.

It's fun watching our pals in The Bulwark dealing with a Biden debacle they helped create, don't you think?

Are you ‘Pass the Torch’ along with your republican brothers in arms — Elen Snyder (@elenfornewtown) July 21, 2024

Your red undies are showing Tim — zen (@ZenPeace) July 21, 2024

Democrats have gotten way too comfortable letting never-Trump republicans meddle in our business and provide advice on who our candidate should be. Stop listening to these people. — Danny (@danzu72) July 21, 2024

Popcorn anyone? We've been making it nonstop for about the last month ...

If you steal our votes and depose our presidential nominee Biden that we voted for…..you can go to hell with the rest of the Democratic elites and the Pro Rape, Rashida Tlaib Communist wing of the once Democratic Party who want him out !!



Sincerely, Former New Deal Democrat… pic.twitter.com/Kl2FUIPpOM — love htrae (@lovehtrae) July 19, 2024

Oof.

Enough with you, Tim. — critter mama (@crittermama) July 21, 2024

Go away. — Loops (@mad4sci) July 21, 2024

Just stop Tim — KellyBundy (@GreatKellyB) July 21, 2024

Yeah, Tim.

Just stop.

Biden's been delivering that for 50 years, sonny. — SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) July 21, 2024

Man, Democrats have a real problem right now.

Ain't it great?

=======================================================================

=======================================================================