STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for Pushing Biden to 'Pass the Torch'

Gosh, watching Democrats lose their shiznit on Bulwarker Tim Miller for calling on Biden to past the torch is sort of surprising since you know, they've all been so tight and stuff in their hatred of Donald Trump. Almost as if this has just been one giant grift and the Left is starting to figure it out.
Then again, horrible people deserve one another, don't you think?
Seems Miller thought accusing Biden of caring about himself more than his constituents didn't go over so hot.
Huh.
A screed from me:— Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 21, 2024
Biden’s team promised that they’d contrast “a candidate that cares about you vs. a candidate that cares about himself.” For the last three weeks they’ve delivered the latter.
“Enough with the Biden Psychodrama.”https://t.co/o8sgGnN5oq
Yeah, Lefties. Let the guy you only like because he hates the same politician as you do tell you what to do.
Ha.
HA ha.
It's fun watching our pals in The Bulwark dealing with a Biden debacle they helped create, don't you think?
Are you ‘Pass the Torch’ along with your republican brothers in arms— Elen Snyder (@elenfornewtown) July 21, 2024
Your red undies are showing Tim— zen (@ZenPeace) July 21, 2024
Democrats have gotten way too comfortable letting never-Trump republicans meddle in our business and provide advice on who our candidate should be. Stop listening to these people.— Danny (@danzu72) July 21, 2024
Popcorn anyone? We've been making it nonstop for about the last month ...
If you steal our votes and depose our presidential nominee Biden that we voted for…..you can go to hell with the rest of the Democratic elites and the Pro Rape, Rashida Tlaib Communist wing of the once Democratic Party who want him out !!— love htrae (@lovehtrae) July 19, 2024
Sincerely, Former New Deal Democrat… pic.twitter.com/Kl2FUIPpOM
Recommended
Oof.
Enough with you, Tim.— critter mama (@crittermama) July 21, 2024
Go away.— Loops (@mad4sci) July 21, 2024
Just stop Tim— KellyBundy (@GreatKellyB) July 21, 2024
Yeah, Tim.
Just stop.
Biden's been delivering that for 50 years, sonny.— SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) July 21, 2024
Man, Democrats have a real problem right now.
Ain't it great?
=======================================================================
Related:
'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump Security FAILS
Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and Never Trump Just Can't DEEEAL
NO Mercy! Trump Jr. WRECKS Secret Service Brass for LYING About DENYING Trump Security Requests and DAMN
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC
No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly BRUTAL Post
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member