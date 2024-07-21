'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump S...
STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for Pushing Biden to 'Pass the Torch'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on July 21, 2024
Meme

Gosh, watching Democrats lose their shiznit on Bulwarker Tim Miller for calling on Biden to past the torch is sort of surprising since you know, they've all been so tight and stuff in their hatred of Donald Trump. Almost as if this has just been one giant grift and the Left is starting to figure it out.

Then again, horrible people deserve one another, don't you think?

Seems Miller thought accusing Biden of caring about himself more than his constituents didn't go over so hot.

Huh.

Yeah, Lefties. Let the guy you only like because he hates the same politician as you do tell you what to do.

Ha.

HA ha.

It's fun watching our pals in The Bulwark dealing with a Biden debacle they helped create, don't you think? 

Popcorn anyone? We've been making it nonstop for about the last month ...

Oof.

Yeah, Tim.

Just stop.

Man, Democrats have a real problem right now. 

Ain't it great?

