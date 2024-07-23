Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle RESIGNS

A leaked internal memo confirms Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned. It is about time. A President was almost killed on her watch. She owed it to Americans to resign.
Embattled Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle has announced she will resign from her post less than two weeks after the agency’s calamitous failure at Donald Trump’s July 13 campaign rally led to him being wounded by an assassin’s bullet.
Cheatle, a 28-year veteran of the agency, faced mounting pressure to step down in recent days but insisted all along she would remain on the job.
At a House Oversight Committee meeting yesterday, Cheatle admitted the agency’s rally response was a “failure” but still gave her agents an “A” grade for the job they did that day.
Americans seem united this was the right thing for Cheatle to do.
Speaker Mike Johnson on the announcement: "I'm happy to see that she has heeded the call of both Republicans and Democrats. Now we have to pick up the pieces." pic.twitter.com/gIAmQXn5Bw
The decision was also cheered by both political parties.
It is a wonderful day, indeed!
