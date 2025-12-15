House Oversight Has a Damning Report About DC Fudging Crime Stats (How Many OTHER Cities Are Doing This?)

Remember when Joe Biden was in the White House while President Autopen was in charge and the Democrats (with help from the media of course) kept bragging about how crime was down in American cities, including Washington, D.C.? The Left made those same claims after Trump took office and said he was going to call in the National Guard to restore law and order to the nation's capital.

Now we know that the numbers the Democrats and media were using to claim D.C. crime was down were fudged, according to the House Oversight Committee.

"Cook the books" was reportedly the order:

🚨Oversight Committee confirmed the following in a new report:



D.C. Chief Smith pressured staff to cook the books & manipulate crime data.



Chief Smith removed officers for reporting accurate crime data.



Chief Smith used fear to achieve her agenda.@FoxNews @BillMelugin_ pic.twitter.com/HxSAesVhWQ — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 15, 2025

🚨 BOMBSHELL TESTIMONY: D.C. police commanders not only stated Chief Pamela Smith pressured staff to cook the books on crime data.



They also confirmed President Trump’s law-and-order surge in D.C. is effective.



Read the transcript👇 pic.twitter.com/0ZlwgTh82s — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 15, 2025

Multiple narratives have been proven false.

We can be fairly certain that this didn't only happen in Washington, D.C.

This is happening in every major city in America. The communists have opened the jails and flooded their communities with animals. Then they’re lying about the crime numbers so people won’t catch on.



D.C. is just the one we know about cause Congress has access to their books. https://t.co/TjZS1GPvKl — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 15, 2025

Many cities don't even turn over their crime data so we'll never know all the lengths some areas go to in order to hide how bad the crime problem really is.

Correct.



NO WAY it's just D.C. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2025

This was happening all over the country. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 15, 2025

We'd certainly bet on that being the case.

*****

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again (that's now been confirmed).

