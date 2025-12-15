WOW: John Kennedy Reads From MN AG's Office Internal Memo About WHY They...
Maria Bartiromo Made Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Squirm After He Said 'I've Never...
Wajahat Ali Rages at The New York Times for Being HONEST About Bondi...
VIP
Australia PM's Proposal After Terrorist Attack Couldn't Be More Predictable (US Dems Are...
Side-by-Side Screenshots Show the Difference Between the Evil Right and Tolerant Left Afte...
Jeremy London Warns That MAGA Will Cheer Reiner's Death, Trips SPECTACULARLY on His...
Ms. Rachel's Crocodile Tears: Shocked by Antisemitism After Years of Fueling It
Monday Morning Meme Madness
BREAKING UPDATE: Rob Reiner And His Wife Are Confirmed Dead (UPDATE: Murdered by...
BREAKING: Two Found Dead at Rob Reiner's Residence
VIP
Big Families Are Beautiful – But Not When Foreign Billionaires Game U.S. Laws...
Bless Their Cold Black Hearts: CBS Town Hall With Erika Kirk has the...
CNN's Gun 'Expert' Stunned by Laser Sights on Handgun – Spoiler: They're Cheap,...
No Americans to Teach PE? Democrats Now Importing Gym Teachers for California Schools...

House Oversight Has a Damning Report About DC Fudging Crime Stats (How Many OTHER Cities Are Doing This?)

Doug P. | 1:50 PM on December 15, 2025
Twitchy

Remember when Joe Biden was in the White House while President Autopen was in charge and the Democrats (with help from the media of course) kept bragging about how crime was down in American cities, including Washington, D.C.? The Left made those same claims after Trump took office and said he was going to call in the National Guard to restore law and order to the nation's capital. 

Advertisement

Now we know that the numbers the Democrats and media were using to claim D.C. crime was down were fudged, according to the House Oversight Committee. 

"Cook the books" was reportedly the order: 

Multiple narratives have been proven false. 

We can be fairly certain that this didn't only happen in Washington, D.C.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Many cities don't even turn over their crime data so we'll never know all the lengths some areas go to in order to hide how bad the crime problem really is. 

We'd certainly bet on that being the case. 

*****

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again (that's now been confirmed). 

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WOW: John Kennedy Reads From MN AG's Office Internal Memo About WHY They Didn't Stop Somali Fraud (VID)
Sam J.
Side-by-Side Screenshots Show the Difference Between the Evil Right and Tolerant Left After Someone Dies
Sam J.
Maria Bartiromo Made Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Squirm After He Said 'I've Never Been for a Gov't Shutdown'
Doug P.
Wajahat Ali Rages at The New York Times for Being HONEST About Bondi Beach and 'Globalizing the Intifada'
Sam J.
Jeremy London Warns That MAGA Will Cheer Reiner's Death, Trips SPECTACULARLY on His Own Charlie Kirk Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement