Axios CEO Jim VandeHei Is Very Unhappy the Left Will Have a Hard Time Blaming the GOP for L.A. Wildfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 17, 2025
Twitter

In the Left's world, they are never to blame. For, like, anything.

When something goes wrong, they either blame Republicans outright or try to make the story about the Right's reaction, rather than their screw-ups. You know, the whole 'Republicans pounce' thing. Sometimes, this works.

But in California, where Democrats hold -- and have held for quite some time -- a supermajority in the state legislature, the Left might finally be held accountable for their abject failures.

As this writer told you back in September, The Los Angeles Times asked why the California GOP wasn't fixing the state's myriad issues.

As she wrote at the time:

The last Republican governor (and we use that term loosely) was Arnold Schwarzenegger. He served from 2003 to 2011. So it's been over a decade since a Republican of any stripe has been in the Governor's mansion.

As for the state legislature? It's not only got a Democratic supermajority, the Democrats have held both the senate and assembly with brief exceptions: the assembly wasn't in Democratic hands from 1995-1996, and the senate from 1973 to 1975.

But as the L.A. wildfire disaster continues to unfold, and people realize how incompetent and corrupt Democrat leadership in California truly is, the Left are desperate to place the blame anywhere else. And they're also worried the GOP might make political gains amid Democrat ineptitude.

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei laments that the Democratic supermajority makes it hard to blame the GOP:

VandeHei links to a piece written by Zachary Basu (emphasis added):

Why it matters: For decades, Republicans have tried and failed to end Democrats' near-monopoly on power in the nation's most populous state. This time, they insist, the conditions are ripe for a reckoning.

Driving the news: More than a week after the Palisades Fire erupted — and with three major infernos still burning — Republicans are still flooding the zone with allegations of gross mismanagement by California Democrats.

ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them
Amy Curtis
These aren't 'allegations' -- they are verified facts.

Reservoirs were empty. Controlled burns were canceled. Insurance companies were driven out of the state.

The blunt honesty of the agenda is a refreshing change of pace.

Yes, that's better.

Not anywhere near enough.

In VandeHei's world, yes.

Democracy, indeed.

Yes. And that approach invariably is 'how can we blame Republicans for Democrats' failures?'

They're sure gonna give it the old college try.

Right. Chris Cillizza told us they don't.

Correct.

They're very scared of the red shift in the country. And rather than taking a moment to figure out why voters are leaving the Democratic Party, they double down on the same stuff that got them in this mess in the first place.

And we are okay with that.

