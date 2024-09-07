LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused

They say the definition of chutzpah is a man who kills his parents and then asks the court for leniency because he's an orphan.

But this may replace it, because if this isn't chutzpah, we don't know what is:

Column: They say Democrats are to blame for all California's problems. But GOP is MIA https://t.co/rBDA1jWHhS — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 7, 2024

Here's what The Los Angeles Times writes:

For decades, through Democratic and Republican leadership, California made the mistake of not building enough housing to keep up with the flood of people who moved here to fill jobs in the state’s burgeoning economy. It’s one of many factors in rising home prices and homelessness today. Another reason is that in the 1960s, civil libertarians and others argued that people with mental illness were being neglected and abused in the state’s mental hospitals. Three California state legislators, one Republican and two Democrats, produced the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act , signed by Republican Gov. Ronald Reagan, which put limits on involuntary psychiatric treatment and led to the closing of hospitals.

The last Republican governor (and we use that term loosely) was Arnold Schwarzenegger. He served from 2003 to 2011. So it's been over a decade since a Republican of any stripe has been in the Governor's mansion.

As for the state legislature? It's not only got a Democratic supermajority, the Democrats have held both the senate and assembly with brief exceptions: the assembly wasn't in Democratic hands from 1995-1996, and the senate from 1973 to 1975.

But Repubilcans!

You mean the GOP the democrats in your government would not allow to debate? You mean the GOP who is unable to win elections, because CA cheats? That GOP?!?! — Ginny (@ginkates) September 7, 2024

Yeah.

Why won't they do anything when they're the minority power?

“We screwed this up and why aren’t you fixing it” — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 7, 2024

The absolute state of the media.

We need a special jail for journalists — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 7, 2024

We don't oppose this.

Looking for those GOPers in California pic.twitter.com/ZTLhKEdOxq — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 7, 2024

If you find them, let us know.

Tl;dr: ok, maybe California is f**ked up and the democrats are in charge, but it’s not their fault because republicans let themselves be driven off and since they aren’t there to check the dems, everything that’s happening is their fault.



Do you realize how stupid this sounds? — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) September 7, 2024

No, they do not.

Imagine chasing Republicans out of office in CA and then blaming your failures on them. Nah, Dems own that s**thole. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) September 7, 2024

They own it.

Are you suggesting that the voters elect more Republicans so that the Democrats no longer have a supermajority?? — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) September 7, 2024

That's what it sounds like to us.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

AYFKM? They shut down our mics in the legislature and refuse to bring our bills out of committee. We're not MIA. We've been shut out of governing https://t.co/xg5QqmeNA9 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 7, 2024

Oh, look.

The California Democrats shut the Republicans out. Then the Los Angeles Times has the never to ask why Republicans aren't doing anything.

“Why didn’t Republicans stop us Democrats from screwing things up” will also be a news feature of the Kamala years https://t.co/qADEDk1ksh — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 7, 2024

Let's hope we don't have to experience the Kamala years.

Yeah that’s what happened when you rig the state to be one party rule. Enjoy the ride b**ches. https://t.co/SpFeE5jkxN — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 7, 2024

Yeah. Enjoy the ride.

And, don’t tell me, the Democrats are responsible for the success of Florida. https://t.co/4cX391XzPi — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 7, 2024

Undoubtedly.

Oh, look.

They rigged their election system to ensure a one-party state and then complain Republicans aren’t fixing things.



Incredible stuff. https://t.co/KZTMy1JSBf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 7, 2024

Absolutely incredible.

Column: Why I’m blaming Republicans for the problems a Democrat supermajority created. https://t.co/ESMhTsZVsq — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 7, 2024

Sums it up.

Democrats are responsible for all the state's problems. You ran the GOP out of town and cheered the state becoming a one-party state. Don't blame anyone but yourselves. https://t.co/mNbHPBVjSi — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) September 7, 2024

Yep. Look in the mirror.