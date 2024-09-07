LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused

J.D. Vance's Proposed Childcare Solution to Pay Grandma Boosts Family Values and Cuts...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on September 07, 2024
Twitchy

They say the definition of chutzpah is a man who kills his parents and then asks the court for leniency because he's an orphan.

But this may replace it, because if this isn't chutzpah, we don't know what is:

Here's what The Los Angeles Times writes:

For decades, through Democratic and Republican leadership, California made the mistake of not building enough housing to keep up with the flood of people who moved here to fill jobs in the state’s burgeoning economy. It’s one of many factors in rising home prices and homelessness today.

Another reason is that in the 1960s, civil libertarians and others argued that people with mental illness were being neglected and abused in the state’s mental hospitals. Three California state legislators, one Republican and two Democrats, produced theLanterman-Petris-Short Act, signed by Republican Gov. Ronald Reagan, which put limits on involuntary psychiatric treatment and led to the closing of hospitals.

The last Republican governor (and we use that term loosely) was Arnold Schwarzenegger. He served from 2003 to 2011. So it's been over a decade since a Republican of any stripe has been in the Governor's mansion.

As for the state legislature? It's not only got a Democratic supermajority, the Democrats have held both the senate and assembly with brief exceptions: the assembly wasn't in Democratic hands from 1995-1996, and the senate from 1973 to 1975.

But Repubilcans!

Yeah.

Why won't they do anything when they're the minority power?

The absolute state of the media.

We don't oppose this.

If you find them, let us know.

No, they do not.

They own it.

That's what it sounds like to us.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Oh, look.

The California Democrats shut the Republicans out. Then the Los Angeles Times has the never to ask why Republicans aren't doing anything.

Let's hope we don't have to experience the Kamala years.

Yeah. Enjoy the ride.

Undoubtedly.

Oh, look.

Absolutely incredible.

Sums it up.

Yep. Look in the mirror.

