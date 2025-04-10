Can She Even READ Those Directions? King of the One-Liners John Kennedy ROASTS AOC

Identifying the dumbest member of Congress used to be no contest. After all, there aren't too many people stupid enough to say, when it was proposed that Amazon could bring $30 billion in jobs to her district, that money could be used for other things.

Yes, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has uttered some real boners in her time, not to mention the fact that she is a lifelong New Yorker and doesn't seem to know what a garbage disposal is or how it works.

These days, however, AOC has a lot of rivals for her title because the Democrat Party has gotten just that stupid. Between Jasmine Crockett believing that 'the energy space' means actual outer space and Eric Swalwell saying ... well, pretty much anything, it is an endless race to the bottom for elected Democrats. There's even an ongoing contest on X for which representative is the biggest doorknob, and the competition is pretty heated.

Still, there's nothing like an OG doorknob, so we appreciate it any time someone points out just how smooth-brained AOC truly is.

If that sounds to you like a job for Senator John Kennedy, you think just like we do.

Earlier this week, Kennedy was appearing with a number of GOP lawmakers on a virtual town hall hosted by Sean Hannity, and he was asked his opinion of AOC. Needless to say, Kennedy, who has inherited the title 'King of the One-Liners' from Henny Youngman, did not disappoint. Watch:

SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY ONE LINER ON AOC.pic.twitter.com/G0uuULf83b — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 9, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHA.

Outside of the joke itself, Kennedy is not wrong in his assessment here. AOC, Crockett, and Bernie Sanders ARE the leaders of the Democrat Party right now (along with Tim Walz and David Hogg), and that is terrible news for the left. Kennedy's secret plan, 'Operation Let Her Speak,' seems to be working outstandingly, seeing as how Democrats' approval right now in America stands at 21 percent and is still falling.

But as funny as the zinger was, we think that AOC might need someone to read those directions to her.

Kennedy's hilarious jab not only had the panel laughing but also inspired some outstanding memes on X, with everyone noting that AOC isn't about to get an invitation to join Mensa anytime soon.

Hmm. Maybe that's why AOC is such a pro-abortion fanatic.

Now that we think about it, this might be the reason that Joe Biden always looked like a pig digging for truffles every time he ate ice cream.

LOL. We're not sure what AOC was studying in school, but it certainly wasn't the basics of American politics and the Constitution.

AHA! Now, we understand why AOC is such a perfect spokesman for the Democrats.

She does seem to be violently allergic to them, doesn't she?

Brutal honesty 😏 pic.twitter.com/4aLMnR8E6T — Eyes Wide Open 👀 (@AlWilson111) April 9, 2025

Why the long face, AOC?

Hey, at least she isn't actually identifying as a horse, like some German DJs we know. At least ... not yet.

BOOM. There it is. 'Every day is a no-brainer.'

Outstanding job in picking your leaders, Democrats. Simply outstanding.

Others commented about how much of a treasure Senator Kennedy continues to be.

The man has a way with words. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/pwYdIFeT7t — Rich Christie (@48richchristie) April 10, 2025

With apologies to Carly Simon, nobody does it better. (That's an old James Bond reference for you kids out there.)

Humor is such a lost art, people that are considered comedians today are about as subtle as a box of rocks and are seldom even close to clever. Miss it very much. Kennedy literally has no competition. — F-11 (@4F11s) April 9, 2025

Kennedy is so good, he's the only politician we can think of who could hold his own with roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe. Though, as he showed at the Al Smith Dinner, President Trump is pretty good at zinging his opponents as well.

He’s like a cross between Mr. Haney and Columbo, the funniest political guy in DC. — Tony Baloney and his Magical Pony (official) (@BrokenXSandwich) April 9, 2025

For our younger readers, those are also a couple of very old TV references. Trust us, they're good ones.

Senator Kennedy never fails to amuse... https://t.co/mrmamRSIfW — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) April 9, 2025

He is the best zinger politician of my lifetime. https://t.co/R2h3msKueu — MarmaDuke (@PatrickOwe51122) April 9, 2025

The best part about Kennedy is that he is not a one-trick pony with his one-liners. If you've never seen him question a member of the climate cult in the Senate, he is pretty good at demolishing them.

Sen Kennedy=National Treasure! — Peter Schulz (@peteschulz210) April 9, 2025

That, he is. And that's why we love him.

As for AOC, if she needs help understanding the directions on a bottle of shampoo, we're sure she can find lots of volunteers willing to help her out.

But she probably shouldn't ask Crockett or any other elected Democrat. They might be there for HOURS trying to figure it out.