Handing Out Knucklehead Awards: Donald Trump BLASTS Tim Walz With Jokes at Al Smith Dinner

In case you missed it, Donald Trump absolutely SLAYED last night at the Al Smith Dinner (an event that Kamala Harris skipped, probably because she can't even tell a good joke, let alone do an interview with a real reporter).

Advertisement

None of his political adversaries were off limits. The View, Bill de Blasio, Eric Adams, and Chuck Schumer all fell under his comedic scalpel.

Obviously, however, Trump saved his best material for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

When it came to Walz, Trump first set his sights on the governor's rather fabulist history of being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. After thanking emcee Jim Gaffigan (who also delivered the laughs in abundance) for his outstanding, but hopefully short-lived Walz impression on Saturday Night Live, Trump expressed his condolences that Walz ALSO did not attend the event, like Harris.

Watch:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I’d like to thank our M.C. this evening, Jim Gaffigan. Most recently, Jim has been playing Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live. That’ll be a very short gig, Jim, but it was fun while it lasted!...



Unfortunately, Governor Walz isn’t here himself. But don’t worry,… pic.twitter.com/lGSUg7OeSY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA.

Walz is likely to claim that he is the only Command Sergeant Major to ever attend the Al Smith Dinner. And he did it while being a head football coach, while his wife was getting IVF treatments.

(In case you didn't spot the sarcasm, these are all Walz lies.)

Trump wasn't done with Walz yet though. He also played upon Democrats' massive failure in marketing Walz as a 'man's man' when he is anything but.

Watch again:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I used to think Democrats were crazy for saying that men have periods. But then I met Tim Walz." pic.twitter.com/Vl92TQnfbh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Oh, no he didn't! (Oh, yes he did!) LOL.

Maybe Walz put all those tampons in boys' bathrooms for personal reasons?

FUNNIEST PRESIDENT EVER — This Wasn't Happening Under Trump (@k_ovfefe2) October 18, 2024

Easily the funniest since Ronald Reagan. And probably even a little better than Dutch, to be honest.

It. Was. BRUTALLY FUNNY.

OMG! Love this side of Trump! More of this till Nov 5...the JOY here is real. — The Pentagon (@The__Pentagon) October 18, 2024

The joy is all on Team Trump lately. While the fake joy is completely gone from Harris and Walz. If you don't believe this writer, check out Walz the other day trying to be funny himself:

Tim Walz attacks Donald Trump for helping a woman pay for her groceries pic.twitter.com/LFXi6s9qMY — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) October 16, 2024

Good Lord, look how uncomfortable he is. We've seen first-timers on open mic night at the Ha-Ha Hut who have better material and delivery than Walz (and who aren't rubbing their brow constantly).

But back to Trump, who knows how to do this SO well.

Advertisement

Oh my God. Can we just spare everybody all the remaining campaign bullsh*t and swear Trump into office right now? https://t.co/qcys0jLlYc — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 18, 2024

MY PRESIDENT IS AN ABSOLUTE SAVAGE 😂 — This Wasn't Happening Under Trump (@k_ovfefe2) October 18, 2024

He took no prisoners last night. And he had everyone in stitches, even professional comedian Gaffigan.

Well, everyone except Schumer, who looked absolutely miserable watching Trump land blow after hilarious blow.

Schumer is SEETHING LOOK AT HIM — prxovoke. (@Prxovoke1x) October 18, 2024

That alone was comedy gold.

Get Trump onto KillTony! Hes a roast master! — Mr. Fireside (@Mr_Fireside) October 18, 2024

If Tony Hinchcliffe, the host of Kill Tony, invites him onto his show, Trump will absolutely do it. We have no doubt.

Even Cardinal Dolan laughed. 😂

That's my President! https://t.co/EbptMVYwrR — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 18, 2024

Dolan was visibly laughing throughout Trump's speech.

No, no. Keep going. LOL.

Advertisement

See? That guy gets it.

2 assassination attempts and he's cracking jokes.

Love him. — Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) October 18, 2024

No matter what else you think about Trump, you cannot deny that he is a master showman. And while we don't know who his joke writers are, it would not surprise us if he wrote some of that himself (not to mention the impeccable comedic delivery, which is all him).

Trump did make some jokes about being shot at as well, but he also took some time during his full speech to talk about the seriousness of those assassination attempts and his gratitude for Divine Providence. He also spoke about the seriousness of the upcoming election.

But we think it is the jokes that everyone will remember as voters go to the polls over the next few weeks.