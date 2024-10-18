But Trump Is a 'Threat to Democracy': Ian Millhiser Joins Leftists in Denouncing...
WATCH: Trump Stops Joking and Gets Spiritual at the Al Smith Dinner
The Look on Chuck Schumer's Face While Listening to Trump Brutally Roast Dems...
BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White...
VIP
Here’s What Dems Must Do to Make Inroads With Young White Dudes
Will Stancil Remembers Spending the Entire Trump Presidency ‘Waiting for the Horror of...
Morning Joe: Under Trump, ‘Politics Would Eat Your Dreams’
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Guardian: Bret Baier’s Interview Was ‘Grievance Theater’ About 'Immigrant Hatred' and Tran...
VIP
Ian Millhiser Whines That Our Government Can’t Just Steamroll Over Republicans: A Fisking
Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den
The Democrats: Kamala Harris Has a Plan for You and Your Families
VIP
Dear 'Journalists': Your 'Literally Hitler' Card Has Been Declined
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...

Handing Out Knucklehead Awards: Donald Trump BLASTS Tim Walz With Jokes at Al Smith Dinner

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

In case you missed it, Donald Trump absolutely SLAYED last night at the Al Smith Dinner (an event that Kamala Harris skipped, probably because she can't even tell a good joke, let alone do an interview with a real reporter). 

Advertisement

None of his political adversaries were off limits. The View, Bill de Blasio, Eric Adams, and Chuck Schumer all fell under his comedic scalpel

Obviously, however, Trump saved his best material for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. 

When it came to Walz, Trump first set his sights on the governor's rather fabulist history of being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. After thanking emcee Jim Gaffigan (who also delivered the laughs in abundance) for his outstanding, but hopefully short-lived Walz impression on Saturday Night Live, Trump expressed his condolences that Walz ALSO did not attend the event, like Harris. 

Watch: 

HAHAHAHAHA.

Walz is likely to claim that he is the only Command Sergeant Major to ever attend the Al Smith Dinner. And he did it while being a head football coach, while his wife was getting IVF treatments.

(In case you didn't spot the sarcasm, these are all Walz lies.) 

Trump wasn't done with Walz yet though. He also played upon Democrats' massive failure in marketing Walz as a 'man's man' when he is anything but. 

Recommended

But Trump Is a 'Threat to Democracy': Ian Millhiser Joins Leftists in Denouncing the Constitution
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Watch again: 

Oh, no he didn't! (Oh, yes he did!) LOL. 

Maybe Walz put all those tampons in boys' bathrooms for personal reasons? 

Easily the funniest since Ronald Reagan. And probably even a little better than Dutch, to be honest. 

It. Was. BRUTALLY FUNNY. 

The joy is all on Team Trump lately. While the fake joy is completely gone from Harris and Walz. If you don't believe this writer, check out Walz the other day trying to be funny himself: 

Good Lord, look how uncomfortable he is. We've seen first-timers on open mic night at the Ha-Ha Hut who have better material and delivery than Walz (and who aren't rubbing their brow constantly). 

But back to Trump, who knows how to do this SO well. 

Advertisement

He took no prisoners last night. And he had everyone in stitches, even professional comedian Gaffigan. 

Well, everyone except Schumer, who looked absolutely miserable watching Trump land blow after hilarious blow. 

That alone was comedy gold. 

If Tony Hinchcliffe, the host of Kill Tony, invites him onto his show, Trump will absolutely do it. We have no doubt. 

Dolan was visibly laughing throughout Trump's speech. 

No, no. Keep going. LOL. 

Advertisement

See? That guy gets it. 

No matter what else you think about Trump, you cannot deny that he is a master showman. And while we don't know who his joke writers are, it would not surprise us if he wrote some of that himself (not to mention the impeccable comedic delivery, which is all him). 

Trump did make some jokes about being shot at as well, but he also took some time during his full speech to talk about the seriousness of those assassination attempts and his gratitude for Divine Providence. He also spoke about the seriousness of the upcoming election. 

But we think it is the jokes that everyone will remember as voters go to the polls over the next few weeks.

Tags: COMEDY DINNER DONALD TRUMP FUNNY TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

But Trump Is a 'Threat to Democracy': Ian Millhiser Joins Leftists in Denouncing the Constitution
Grateful Calvin
The Look on Chuck Schumer's Face While Listening to Trump Brutally Roast Dems Says It ALL
Doug P.
WATCH: Trump Stops Joking and Gets Spiritual at the Al Smith Dinner
Aaron Walker
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Warren Squire
BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White Dudes for Harris'
Doug P.
Will Stancil Remembers Spending the Entire Trump Presidency ‘Waiting for the Horror of the Day’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
But Trump Is a 'Threat to Democracy': Ian Millhiser Joins Leftists in Denouncing the Constitution Grateful Calvin
Advertisement